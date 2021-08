Lionel Messi head to PSG from Barcelona: A look at the glorious achievements of the GOAT

A loyal servant of Barcelona: In a time when superstars change clubs based on salary Messi has remained loyal to his Catalan club. Having joined La Masia, in 2001 at the age of 13, Messi signed his first contract as a senior team player on his 18th birthday. Messi remained a loyal servant for his team standing like a rock even during its worst days. Many of his records, that come not just due to talent but his loyalty is literally impossible to break. (Image: Reuters)