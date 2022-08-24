Kohli's 183, Mendis' 6/19, Afridi's back-to-back sixes — Relive Asia Cup's most memorable moments

The 2022 edition of the Asia Cup gets underway on August 28 in the UAE. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and either Hong Kong or the UAE will be battling it out for the top honours. With Asia's premier teams descending upon the UAE, these teams from Asia are set to grip the UAE, it is time to reflect on some iconic moments from the previous editions of the Asia Cup. (Image: AFP/Getty Images)

Ajantha Mendis leaves India shell-shocked | The 2008 edition of the Asia Cup was hosted by Pakistan, with India and Sri Lanka storming into the final. The 'final' turned out to be a lopsided affair as a mystery spinner from Sri Lanka left India shell-shocked. Batting first, Sri Lanka had set India a target of 274. In India's chase, spinner Ajantha Mendis bowled a stunning spell of 6/19 as the Indian innings collapsed to 173. Among Mendis' scalps were Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma, Irfan Pathan and RP Singh, Mendis' spell still gives Indian cricket fans nightmares. (Image: AFP/Getty Images)

Harbhajan Singh proves to be the king | The fourth match of the 2010 edition of the Asia Cup was between archrivals India and Pakistan and was held in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. Like any other India-Pakistan cricket match, this match too high-octane affair, with a memorable battle between Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal and Indian southpaw Gautam Gambhir. But what made this match one for the ages was Harbhajan Singh's six off the penultimate ball of the Indian innings against Mohammad Amir. Chasing 268, India needed 7 runs of the last over and 4 from the last two deliveries. Harbhajan took his chance on the second-last delivery of the match and dispatched the ball out of the park to seal a memorable win for India. (Image: AP)

Virat Kohli hits career-best 183 against arch-rivals | The 2012 edition of the Asia Cup was held in Bangladesh and the 5th match between India and Pakistan is best remembered for Virat Kohli's career-best 183. Chasing a monumental target of 330, Kohli turned the screws on Pakistani bowlers as he punished them all over the park and smashed 183, which remains Kohli's highest score in ODIs. Such was Kohli's onslaught that India reached the target with six wickets in hand and 13 balls to spare. This hundred was the start of the phase in Kohli's ODI career where he claimed the title of 'chase master'. (Image: AFP)

Pakistan prevail in a thrilling final | India crashed out of the 2012 Asia Cup early and Pakistan progressed ahead and met hosts Bangladesh in the final. The final was a nail-biting, edge-of-the-seat affair. Pakistan could barely manage to post a target of 237 for Bangladesh. The gritty hosts kept Pakistan at bay and stretched the match down to the final over where they needed to win nine runs to win from six balls. But Pakistan held their nerves and conceded only six runs to win the final and the Asia Cup. (Image: AFP)

Afridi goes Boom-Boom | India and Pakistan served up another thriller in the Asia Cup, this time in 2014. It was Pakistan's turn to avenge Harbhajan Singh's six and who better to seize the moment than Shahid Afridi, the most prolific six-hitter in Pakistan's cricket history? In the sixth match of the tournament, India set Pakistan a target of 246. The chase again went down to the wire with Pakistan needing 10 runs off the final six balls. Things got tense for Pakistan as the team lost a wicket and managed just a run off the first two deliveries of the final over, being bowled by R Ashwin. Then Afridi went 'BOOM' 'BOOM', as he blasted the Indian spinner for two huge sixes to seal the match for Pakistan. (Image: AFP)

Mohammad Amir's fiery opening spell | A Pakistan left-arm fast bowler wreaking havoc on the Indian batting order on a big stage is nothing new. While it may have started with the legendary Wasim Akram, Mohammad Amir kept the trend alive during the 2016 Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan. In the T20 game, Pakistan were bowled out for just 83. Things looked bleak for Pakistan, but Amir revived his team's hopes with a fiery opening spell. Amir, in his initial burst, claimed the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Suresh Raina to leave India gasping at 8/3. Although Virat Kohli's calm 49 from 51 balls took India to safe shores in the end, Amir spell remains a stunner. (Image: AFP)

Minnows Hong Kong almost pull off a shocking win against India | Minnows Hong Kong featured in the 2018 edition of the Asia Cup. In the fourth match of the tournament, they squared off against India with the odds heavily tilted in India's favour. India batted first and posted 285/7. In the chase, Hong Kong's opening pair of Nizakt Khan and Anshy Rath put on a partnership of 174, with the Indian bowlers struggling. Hong Kong gave India jitters as they kept themselves alive in the chase, but India's experience came to the fore as the Men in Blue snatched a 26-run win. (Image: Getty Images)

India-Afghanistan tie | If Hong Kong ran India close, then Afghanistan managed to tie the match against India in the same edition of the Asia Cup. Afghanistan scored 252/8 batting first, riding on the back of Mohammad Shahzad's hundred. India's top order of KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik kept the team in the hunt, but the lower order collapsed thanks to brilliant bowling by Rashid Khan and co as India were bowled out on 252, the match thereby ending in a tie. (Image: AFP/Getty Images)