SUMMARY Harry Brook hit the first hundred of IPL 2023 as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 23 runs at Eden Gardens on Friday. Here is how the match panned out.

Aiden Markram led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) visited Eden Gardens to face Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for match 19 of IPL 2023 on Friday. KKR captain Nitish Rana won the toss and he chose to field first. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

SRH's openers Mayank Agarwal and and Harry Brook put together the team's highest opening partnership of the season as the two completed 46 runs of their stand in 4 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

With Brook and Agarwal getting quick runs and looking set, KKR captain Nitish Rana asked all-rounder Andre Russell to bowl for the first time in IPL 2023. And Dre Russ had an instant impact as he struck on the very first delivery of the season as he dismissed Agarwal. The big Jamaican further highlighted his importance as a bowler as he closed his first over with the wicket of Rahul Tripathi. Soon SRH's score read 46/2 in 5 overs. (Image: IPL Twitter)

After two quick wickets, Harry Brook and Aiden Markram slowed down as they built a partnership. Brooks capitalized on his good start and reached his first IPL fifty in the 11th over. (Image: IPL Twitter)

After Brook, it was Markram's turn to reach his fifty. The South African captain reached his half-century as he hit KKR spinner for a Varun Chakaravarthy for a four and a six in the 13th over. But in an anticipation to up the ante even more Markram slogged Chakaravarthy on the very next delivery but got caught by Andre Russell in the deep. Markram departed after making 50 in 26 balls with SRH's score reading 129/3 in 12.5 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

After Markram's wicket, Brook was involved in another 72-run partnership, this time with Abhishek Sharma. Sharma played a quickfire cameo of 32 in 17 balls as SRH moved towards a daunting total. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

After waiting for 15 days and 18 matches IPL 2023 got its first hundred as Brook carried his bat right through the SRH's innings to remain unbeaten on 100 in 55 balls. Brook hit 12 fours and 3 sixes en route to his maiden IPL hundred. Thanks to Brook's hundred and contributions from other batters, SRH posted 228/4 in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Chasing 229 to win the match, KKR were off to a poor start as they lost 3 wickets inside the Powerplay. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, South African left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen picked the wickets of Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine on successive balls in the 4th over. Thanks to the bowling exploits of Bhuvneshwar and Jansen KKR were reduced to 20/3 in 3.3 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

With his team losing early wickets, KKR captain Nitish Rana played a fighting knock as he completed his half-century off just 25 balls in the 12th over of the innings. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Nitish Rana played a brave knock of 75 in 40 balls and hit five fours and six sixes and kept KKR alive in the run chase for a long time. But SRH's left arm pacer T Natarajan ended Rana's resistance in the 17th over. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

With his team's back against the wall, Rinku Singh came up with yet another counterattacking knock and scored a fifty in 27 balls. Rinku tried very hard but the target of 229 proved too steep for KKR as they could only muster 205/7 in 20 overs falling short by 23 runs. Rinku remained unbeaten on 58. (Image: IPL/BCCI)