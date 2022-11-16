From Kevin de Bruyne to Luka Mordic: These are the top 10 midfielders who can dictate game at FIFA World Cup 2022

SUMMARY The battle in the centre of the park plays a huge role in deciding the outcome of games and these players will be key to their team’s success when the 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar on November 20.

10. Bruno Guimaraes, Brazil | The Newcastle United midfielder has been stunning for the magpies in the middle of the park and will be eager to carry that form into the World Cup. The 24-year-old is a creatively minded defensive midfielder with a penchant for unlocking teams with his impressive passing range and ability to spot gaps before defenders can react. Guimaraes is also a good dribbler and often carries the ball on his own and takes on shots when other options are closed out by defences. The Brazilian is sure to be among the goals and assists in Qatar. (Image: Reuters)

9. Pedri, Spain | The Barcelona wonderkid was a revelation at Euro 2020, being named ‘Best Young Player’ at the tournament after some eye-catching performances for La Roja. Pedri finished Euro 2020 with a pass accuracy of 92.6 percent with coach Luis Enrique reserving special praise for the youngster saying, "What Pedri has done in this tournament, at 18, no one has done. Not even Andrés Iniesta did that; it's incredible, unique." Still only 19, Pedri will be hungry to impress and show he can also dictate games on the biggest stage of all when takes the field at Qatar. (Image: Reuters)

8. Joshua Kimmich, Germany | Dubbed as the successor to Philipp Lahm, Kimmich has truly followed in the footsteps of the Bayern Munich and Germany legend. Kimmich is more than capable of playing as a full back, albeit on the right, while holding his own in the middle of the park. His excellent reading of the game and aggressive tackles make him an essential asset when Germany are defending but Kimmich is equally important in dictating attacks and providing assists for the forwards to tap in. The versatile 27-year-old had a torrid time in his first World Cup tournament as Germany were knocked out in the Group Stages for the first time in history during Russia 2018 and Kimmich will be looking forward to exorcising those painful memories as Germany chase a fifth title. (Image: Reuters)

7. Frenkie de Jong, Netherlands | Playing in his first World Cup, the Barcelona man is another versatile player who plies his trade in midfield but is comfortable dropping deep to fill in as an extra centre back when building up play from the back. The 25-year-old also has excellent ball-winning ability and helps progress play with his metronomical passing and excellent vision. While de Jong plays a more defensive role for Barcelona we can expect to see him higher up the pitch for Netherlands. The playmaker has also added goals to his game this season, netting twice in just 13 La Liga outings. (Image: Reuters)

6. Christian Eriksen, Denmark | Fresh from scoring his first Manchester United goal against Fulham, Eriksen will complete a fairytale comeback on the biggest stage for Denmark after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field just 18 months ago during Euro 2020. Eriksen underwent surgery to be fitted with Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) which cut short his stint in Italy with Inter Milan but has since seen him return to the Premier League where he has shown new sides to his game. The Dane who made his name as an attacking midfielder has been used in a more deep-lying role at United but has still clocked up one goal and four assists in just 13 league games. Eriksen has admitted that playing in the World Cup was his goal from the time he started his recovery and he’ll be eager to add to his tally of 39 goals and 26 assists for Denmark when he takes the field at Qatar. (Image: Reuters)

5. Casemiro, Brazil | A five-time champions league winner with Real Madrid, Casemiro has now seamlessly taken to life in the Premier League after making the move to anchor the midfield for Manchester United over the summer. The 30-year-old knows what it takes to go all the way in any tournament having won 18 trophies in nine years at the Santiago Bernabeu, and also helping Brazil lift the Copa America trophy in 2019. Casemiro will be vital to Brazil’s ambition of adding to their record haul of five World Cup trophies and will undoubtedly be one of the first names on the coach Tite’s team sheet. (Image: Reuters)

4. Aurelien Tchouameni, France | After an extraordinary start to the season with Real Madrid, Tchouameni will now be hoping to fill in the big boots of Paul Pogba and N’golo Kante as defending champions France head to Qatar without two of their most influential midfielders. The 22-year-old effortlessly took over the defensive midfielder’s role from Casemiro at Madrid and now looks set to become the main-man for his country in the heart of midfield. While he is still nowhere close to his ceiling as a young footballer, Tchouameni has already been turning heads in France with some dominant performances. The youngster is not one to be fazed by the size of the task awaiting him in Qatar as France look to become the first team since 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup. (Image: Reuters)

3. Bruno Fernandes, Portugal | While the Manchester United midfielder hasn’t been prolific for his country in the past, he has been much more influential in recent outings, notching up three goals and two assists in nine World Cup qualifiers. Fernandes is a direct, box-to-box playmaker who often sets the rhythm of play. However, what makes him most dangerous is his lethal right foot which he uses to great effect to either deliver killer final passes or find the back of the net with some unstoppable shots. (Image: Reuters)

2. Luka Modric, Croatia | Modric was simply spectacular at the 2018 World Cup in Russia as he led Croatia all the way to the Final, and he won the Golden Ball award for best player of the tournament. His performances for both club and country even won him the coveted Ballon d’Or award that year. The 37-year-old midfield maestro has already announced that this will be his final international tournament and the Croatia captain will be eager to depart on a high and help his team win their first World Cup trophy after coming agonisingly close in 2018. (Image: Reuters)

1. Kevin de Bruyne, Belgium | The Manchester City midfielder has been in excellent form this season raking up three goals and nine assists from just 14 Premier League appearances. This will be the third World Cup tournament for the 31-year-old and de Bruyne will be looking to improve on a third place finish from 2018. On his day, de Bruyne can be impossible to stop and can dictate play in an advanced role or as a deep-lying playmaker as the game requires. He’s also not shy of going for goal himself as evidenced by his impressive tally of 25 goals for Belgium. (Image: Reuters)