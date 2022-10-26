T20 World Cup 2022, IRE vs ENG highlights: Andy Balbirnie leads Ireland to a famous victory over England at Melbourne

SUMMARY Ireland beat England by 5 runs via DLS in a rain-affected match at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium. The win throws Group 1 wide open while also adding another chapter in Ireland’s giant-killing spree at World Cups.

1 / 15

England won the Toss and opted to bowl first against Ireland at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The match was subjected to a delayed start due to rain but it soon got underway without the Umpires having to reduce any overs. (Image: AP)

2 / 15

Mark Wood gave England a good start as he got rid of Paul Stirling (14 off 8 balls) in the 3rd over with the Ireland opener getting a thick edge which carried to the third man. (Image: AP)

3 / 15

Captain Andy Balbirnie and Locran Tucker however steadied the ship for Ireland with a partnership worth 82 runs from just 57 balls. (Image: AP)

4 / 15

The pair were finally split in the 12th over as Tucker (34 off 17 balls) was caught short of his crease at the non-striker’s end. Adil Rashid managed to get his fingers onto a Balbirnie drive with Tucker backing up. (Image: AP)

5 / 15

Harry Tector was caught behind on a duck in the 13th over but Ireland captain Balbirnie stood strong as he brought up his half-century off 40 balls in the 14th over. (Image: AP)

6 / 15

Balbirnie (62 off 47 balls) was finally dismissed in the 16th over when looking to attack against Liam Livingstone. The Spinner then castled George Dockrell off the very next ball picking up two wickets off two deliveries. (Image: AP)

7 / 15

Curtis Campher’s (18 off 11 balls) stay was ended in the 17th over as Ireland continued to lose wickets in heaps. It was Wood who got rid of the all-rounder to take his tally in the match to 3 wickets. (Image: AP)

8 / 15

Livingstone also picked up his 3rd wicket when he got rid of Mark Adair in the 18th over before Sam Curran picked up two wickets in the penultimate over. Ben Stokes also got into the act as he dismissed Josh Little in the final over to bowl out Ireland for 157 in 19.2 overs. (Image: AP)

9 / 15

Ireland got off to a perfect start in the 2nd innings as Little got Jos Buttler caught behind to send the England captain back on a duck on just the 2nd delivery. (Image: AP)

10 / 15

Little wasn’t done yet as he returned to get rid of Alex Hales (7) in the 3rd over. Hales looked to pull a short delivery onto to find the man at short fine leg. (Image: AP)

11 / 15

England then lost Stokes in the powerplay. Stokes (6) was left stunned by an excellent delivery from Fionn Hand that landed on a length and jagged back in sharply to crash into the stumps. (Image: AP)

12 / 15

David Malan and Harry Brook helped England recover with a gritty 38-run partnership. However, the pair were split in the 11th over as Dockrell got Brook (18) caught at deep midwicket. (Image: AP)

13 / 15

Malan (35) was then sent back by McCarthy in the 14th over to reduce England to 86/5. Malan was looking to pull a short delivery but could only edge it straight to third man. (Image: AP)

14 / 15

With the threat of rain looming, Moeen Ali looked to pick up the pace with a few lusty blows. The English all-rounder scored 24 off just 12 balls before the rain started pouring down forcing the Umpires to halt play with England still 5 runs behind via the DLS method. (Image: AP)

15 / 15

As the rain refused to abate at the MCG, the Umpires were forced to call an end to the game and declare Ireland winners via DLS. That sealed a memorable win for the Irishmen over their illustrious neighbors. The players and fans were elated with the victory and celebrated together at the ‘G’. (Image: AP)