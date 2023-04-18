SUMMARY Virat Kohli has been fined for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) versus Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match. Here's a look at others who lost their calm on the field.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. (Source: IPL)

Kohli admitted to a Level 1 offense under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and the match referee’s decision is final and binding for Level 1 breaches. The league, however, did not elaborate on the specific instance when Kohli committed the Level 1 offense. It is possible that he was brought under the scanner for his animated celebration after CSK batsman Shivam Dube’s dismissal in the 17th over of the match. (Source: IPL)

In the match against Delhi Capital, there was another incident where Virat and Sourav Ganguly came face to face and the camera took notice of it. It started with Kohli giving a death stare to Ganguly and ended with Ganguly not shaking hands with the former RCB skipper. (Source: IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana was fined 25 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Mumbai Indians bowler Hrithik Shokeen was also fined 10 percent of his match fee for provoking the KKR skipper after his dismissal. (Source: IPL)