CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newssports NewsIPL, Olympics, football and other sporting events to be LIVE streamed on Sports18 and JioCinema

IPL, Olympics, football and other sporting events to be LIVE streamed on Sports18 and JioCinema

SUMMARY

Viacom 18 on Thursday created a near monopoly in Indian cricket broadcasting sphere by bagging both TV and digital rights of the national team's home series for the next five years with a cumulative bid of approximately Rs 6000 crore, beating Star India and Sony in a three-way battle. With this Viacom18's Sports 18 and Jiocinema app will now be the new home of Indian cricket. Not just cricket, Viacom18 has quickly becoming the one-stop destination for the sports fans as it is now the home of the some of the major sports events from across the globe. From cricket to football to e-sports to Olympics, Sports18 and Jiocinema brings to sports fans all the variety of sports on TV and streaming devices. Here is a look at all the major sports events that are now broadcast and streamed by Viacom18.

Profile image

By Prakhar Sachdeo  Sept 1, 2023 11:58:48 AM IST (Updated)

4 Min Read
IPL, Olympics, football and other sporting events to be LIVE streamed on Sports18 and JioCinema
Viacom 18 on Thursday created a near monopoly in Indian cricket broadcasting sphere by bagging both TV and digital rights of the national team's home series for the next five years with a cumulative bid of approximately Rs 6000 crore, beating Star India and Sony in a three-way battle. With this Viacom18's Sports 18 and Jiocineam app will now be the new home of Indian cricket. Not just cricket, Viacom18 has quickly becoming the one-stop destination for the sports fans as it is now the home of the some of the major sports events from across the globe. From cricket to football to e-sports to Olympics, Sports18 and Jiocinema brings to sports fans all the variety of sports on TV and streaming devices. Here is a look at all the major sports events that are now broadcast and streamed by Viacom18. (Image: Reuters)
Image count1 / 13

Viacom 18 on September 31 created a near monopoly in the Indian cricket broadcasting sphere by bagging both TV and digital rights of the national team's home series for the next five years with a cumulative bid of approximately Rs 6000 crore, beating Star India and Sony in a three-way battle. With this, Viacom18's Sports 18 and JioCinema apps will now be the new home of Indian cricket. Not just cricket, Viacom18 has quickly becoming the one-stop destination for sports fans as it is now the home of some of the major sporting events from across the globe. From cricket to football to e-sports to Olympics, Sports18 and Jiocinema will bring a variety of sports on TV and online streaming. Here is a look at all the major sports events that are now being broadcast and streamed by Viacom18. (Image: Reuters)

Ahead of the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League, Viacom 18 bagged the digital rights for the India's T20 league, the IPL for a period from 2023 to 2027. Hence IPL 2023 was streamed live on the Jiocinemas app. (Image: Chennai Super Kings)
Image count2 / 13

Ahead of the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League, Viacom 18 bagged the digital rights for the India's T20 league, the IPL for a period from 2023 to 2027. Hence IPL 2023 was streamed live on the Jiocinema app. The lucrative T20 cricket league will continue to be streamed on the JioCineam app until 2027. (Image: Chennai Super Kings)

Before the launch of the Women's Premier League earlier this year, Viacom18 won the TV and the digital media rights for the same for a period of five years. (Image: WPL)
Image count3 / 13

Before the launch of the Women's Premier League earlier this year, Viacom18 won the TV and the digital media rights for the same for a period of five years. (Image: WPL)

Two overseas cricket league for which Viacom18 has both the digital as well as the TV rights are the Major League Cricket of the USA and SA20 of South Africa. (Images: Sportspicz and SA20)
Image count4 / 13

Two overseas cricket league for which Viacom18 has both the digital as well as the TV rights are the Major League Cricket of the USA and SA20 of South Africa. (Images: Sportspicz and SA20)

In Athletics Viacom18 holds the exclusive TV and digital rights for the prestigious Diamond League and the World Athletics Championships. (Image: Reuters)
Image count5 / 13

In Athletics Viacom18 holds the exclusive TV and digital rights for the prestigious Diamond League and the World Athletics Championships. (Image: Reuters)

In football Viacom 18 has the Indian media rights for the FIFA Men's World Cup. Along with the FIFA World Cup it also has the digital and TV rights for three of the top-5 football leagues in the world. Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A and France's Ligue 1 are all shown on the Sports 18 and Jiocinemas. (Image: Reuters)
Image count6 / 13

In football Viacom 18 has the Indian media rights for the FIFA Men's World Cup. Along with the FIFA World Cup it also has the digital and TV rights for three of the top-5 football leagues in the world. Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A and France's Ligue 1 are all shown on the Sports 18 and Jiocinemas. (Image: Reuters)

Viacom18 will be the new destination for the motorsports fans in India as the first-ever MotoGP race in India, MotoGP Bharat will be shown on Jiocinemas and Sports18. (Image: Reuters)
Image count7 / 13

Viacom18 will be the new destination for the motorsports fans in India as the first-ever MotoGP race in India, MotoGP Bharat will be shown on Jiocinemas and Sports18. (Image: Reuters)

In Badminton Viacom18 has the rights to broadcast and streams the BWF World Championships and the BWF World Tour events. (Image: Reuters)
Image count8 / 13

In Badminton Viacom18 has the rights to broadcast and streams the BWF World Championships and the BWF World Tour events. (Image: Reuters)

Viacom18 also won the media rights to show the recently launched Global Chess League. Global Chess League is is the world's first ever franchise team format chess league. (Image: upGrad Mumba Masters)
Image count9 / 13

Viacom18 also won the media rights to show the recently launched Global Chess League. Global Chess League is is the world's first ever franchise team format chess league. (Image: upGrad Mumba Masters)

Re-launched after a short break, India's table tennis league, the Ultimate Table Tennis, is also streamed and broadcast on the Jiocineam app and Sports 18 tv channel. (Image: UTT)
Image count10 / 13

Re-launched after a short break, India's table tennis league, the Ultimate Table Tennis, is also streamed and broadcast on the Jiocineam app and Sports 18 tv channel. (Image: UTT)

Viacom18 has also frayed into e-sports with JioCinema partnering with game development platform Krafton India to live stream the official Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS).(Image: Reuters)
Image count11 / 13

Viacom18 has also frayed into e-sports with JioCinema partnering with game development platform Krafton India to live stream the official Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS).(Image: Reuters)

The biggest and the richest basketball league in the world, USA's National Basketball Association is shown in the Indian territory on the Sports 18 channel and Jiocineam app. (Image: Reuters)
Image count12 / 13

The biggest and the richest basketball league in the world, USA's National Basketball Association is shown in the Indian territory on the Sports 18 channel and Jiocineam app. (Image: Reuters)

Viacom18 has also bagged the Indian media rights to broadcast and stream the 2024 Paris Olympics. (Image: Reuters)
Image count13 / 13

Viacom18 has also bagged the Indian media rights to broadcast and stream the 2024 Paris Olympics. (Image: Reuters)

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X