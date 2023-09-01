IPL, Olympics, football and other sporting events to be LIVE streamed on Sports18 and JioCinema

1 / 13

Viacom 18 on September 31 created a near monopoly in the Indian cricket broadcasting sphere by bagging both TV and digital rights of the national team's home series for the next five years with a cumulative bid of approximately Rs 6000 crore, beating Star India and Sony in a three-way battle. With this, Viacom18's Sports 18 and JioCinema apps will now be the new home of Indian cricket. Not just cricket, Viacom18 has quickly becoming the one-stop destination for sports fans as it is now the home of some of the major sporting events from across the globe. From cricket to football to e-sports to Olympics, Sports18 and Jiocinema will bring a variety of sports on TV and online streaming. Here is a look at all the major sports events that are now being broadcast and streamed by Viacom18. (Image: Reuters)

Ahead of the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League, Viacom 18 bagged the digital rights for the India's T20 league, the IPL for a period from 2023 to 2027. Hence IPL 2023 was streamed live on the Jiocinema app. The lucrative T20 cricket league will continue to be streamed on the JioCineam app until 2027. (Image: Chennai Super Kings)

Before the launch of the Women's Premier League earlier this year, Viacom18 won the TV and the digital media rights for the same for a period of five years. (Image: WPL)

Two overseas cricket league for which Viacom18 has both the digital as well as the TV rights are the Major League Cricket of the USA and SA20 of South Africa. (Images: Sportspicz and SA20)

In Athletics Viacom18 holds the exclusive TV and digital rights for the prestigious Diamond League and the World Athletics Championships. (Image: Reuters)

In football Viacom 18 has the Indian media rights for the FIFA Men's World Cup. Along with the FIFA World Cup it also has the digital and TV rights for three of the top-5 football leagues in the world. Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A and France's Ligue 1 are all shown on the Sports 18 and Jiocinemas. (Image: Reuters)

Viacom18 will be the new destination for the motorsports fans in India as the first-ever MotoGP race in India, MotoGP Bharat will be shown on Jiocinemas and Sports18. (Image: Reuters)

In Badminton Viacom18 has the rights to broadcast and streams the BWF World Championships and the BWF World Tour events. (Image: Reuters)

Viacom18 also won the media rights to show the recently launched Global Chess League. Global Chess League is is the world's first ever franchise team format chess league. (Image: upGrad Mumba Masters)

Re-launched after a short break, India's table tennis league, the Ultimate Table Tennis, is also streamed and broadcast on the Jiocineam app and Sports 18 tv channel. (Image: UTT)

Viacom18 has also frayed into e-sports with JioCinema partnering with game development platform Krafton India to live stream the official Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS).(Image: Reuters)

The biggest and the richest basketball league in the world, USA's National Basketball Association is shown in the Indian territory on the Sports 18 channel and Jiocineam app. (Image: Reuters)

