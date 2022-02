1 / 14 The Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions for the 2022 season have just finished. In this context let us take a look at the players who emerged as the most valuable ones in each of the seasons.



2 / 14 2008: The first-ever IPL auction saw a big tussle in the auction for the Indian skipper who had just won the T20 world cup title a few months back. However, the Chennai-based Super Kings emerged victorious in this quest and got the service of the Indian skipper at Rs 9.5 crore.



3 / 14 2009: The first edition of the series was an eye-opener for several franchises. While the successful ones relished their glory it was not the same for the teams that failed to make it to the next round. The Bengaluru-based Royal Challengers had a shocker of a tournament not least because of a weak middle-order. The management was determined to beef up their middle-order with some firepower and ended up buying Kevin Pietersen for Rs 9.8 crore. Last year’s finalists, Chennai Super Kings also purchased fellow Englishman Andrew Flintoff for the same amount. While Pieterson did not necessarily light the tournament on fire, RCB managed to make it to the final, only to taste defeat against Deccan Chargers. (Twitter: Cricket World Cup)



4 / 14 2010: Mumbai Indians, despite being one of the most popular sides of the league had not had a great journey so far. With the side failing to qualify for the semi-finals even once, the Mumbai- management went for an overhaul. One key selection the side made was the inclusion of the Caribbean all-rounder Kieron Pollard, who had wreaked havoc in the Champions League. The Trinidadian was bought for a whopping Rs 4.8 crore, the same amount kiwi pacer Shane Bond received from Kolkata Knight Riders. And let's just say that the Mumbai management's decision did not turn out futile. (Image: PTI Photo)



5 / 14 2011: Another big side failing to make it big in the league was the Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders. The team decided to change its fortune by infusing young blood into the side along with a new leader. With this in mind, they bought Gautam Gambhir for Rs 14.9 crore. Gambhir in turn led the side to not one but two titles. (Image: PTI Photo)



6 / 14 2012: Ravindra Jadeja, the young Saurashtra allrounder was no rookie by the time of the 2012 auctions. He was part of the Rajasthan side that lifted the first IPL title and after a brief stay in Kochi was looking for a new abode. His national side skipper was impressed with the left-arm spinner cum batter and the Chennai side decided to buy him for Rs 12.8 crore. (Image: AP Photo)



7 / 14 2013: Glenn Maxwell, the aggressive Australian allrounder was the hot property back in 2013, and Mumbai Indians ended up purchasing him for Rs 6.3 crore.



8 / 14 2014 & 2015: Indian white-ball legend Yuvraj Singh was bought for Rs 14 crore by Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2014. While his performance was not up to the mark in the season, that did not prevent Delhi Daredevils from buying him for Rs 16 crore in the next season. (Image: AP Photo)



9 / 14 2016: Shane Watson, the Australian allrounder who gained global stardom by winning the first edition of IPL as part of the Rajasthan Royal's side had since been a hot property among franchises. The trend continued in 2016 as RCB bought him for Rs 9.5 crore. (Image: Instagram)



10 / 14 2017 & 2018: England's Ben Stokes is a superstar in the cricketing world, highly valued for his ability with both bat and ball. He was bought for Rs 14.5 crore by Rising Pune Supergiants followed by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 12.5 crore in the next season. (Image: Reuters)



11 / 14 2019: The season saw two local talents emerging as the top grabs. Left-arm pacer Jayadev Unadkot was bought by Rajasthan Royals and spinner Varun Chakravarthy by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 8.4 crore.



12 / 14 2020: Injuries had taken a serious toll on the career of Australian pacer Pat Cummins throughout the better part of the last decade. But his fortunes changed in the latter part of the decade and in 2020 he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 15.5 crore. (Image: IPL website)



13 / 14 2021: Allrounders who can ball quickly have always been hot property in the league and it was the turn of South Africa's Chris Morris to make the best of this interest when he was purchased by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore. (Image: AP)