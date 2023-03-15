SUMMARY As the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League gets underway, let's take a look at the 10 batsmen who have scored the most runs in the league.

1 / 11

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway on March 31, 2023 with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on former champions Chennai Super Kings. As the 10 teams gear up for the 2023 season, it is apt to recall all-time leading run scorers of the league. Here is a look at the 10 batsmen who have scored the most runs in the IPL.

2 / 11

No 10 | Dinesh Karthik | Runs scored: 4376 | Matches played: 229 | Strike Rate: 132.65 | Average: 26.85 | Highest score: 97* | IPL teams represented: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Lions, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians (Image: IPL/BCCI)

3 / 11

No. 9 | Robin Uthappa | Runs scored: 4952 | Matches played: 205 | Strike Rate: 130.35 | Average: 27.51 | Highest score: 88 | IPL teams represented: Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Pune Warriors (Image: IPL/BCCI)

4 / 11

No.8 | Chris Gayle | Runs scored: 4965 | Matches played: 142 | Strike Rate: 148.96 | Average: 39.72 | Highest score: 175* | IPL teams represented: Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders (Image: IPL/BCCI)

5 / 11

No. 7 | Chris Gayle | Runs scored: 4978 | Matches played: 234 | Strike Rate: 135.20 | Average: 39.20 | Highest score: 84* | IPL teams represented: Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Super Giants (Image: IPL/BCCI)

6 / 11

No. 6 | AB De villiers | Runs scored: 5162 | Matches played: 184 | Strike Rate: 151.68 | Average: 39.70 | Highest score: 133* | IPL teams represented: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils (Image: iplt20)

7 / 11

No. 5 | Suresh Raina | Runs scored: 5528 | Matches played: 205 | Strike Rate: 136.76 | Average: 32.52 | Highest score: 100* | IPL teams represented: Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions (Image: BCCI/IPL)

8 / 11

No. 4 | Rohit Sharma | Runs scored: 5879 | Matches played: 227 | Strike Rate: 129.89 | Average: 30.30 | Highest score: 109* | IPL teams represented: Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers (Image: BCCI/IPL)

9 / 11

No. 3| David Warner | Runs scored: 5881 | Matches played: 162 | Strike Rate: 140.69 | Average: 42.01 | Highest score: 126 | IPL teams represented: Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad (Image: IPL/BCCI)

10 / 11

No. 2| Shikhar Dhawan | Runs scored: 6244 | Matches played: 206 | Strike Rate: 126.35 | Average: 35.08 | Highest score: 106* | IPL teams represented: Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderaba, Mumbai Indians (Image: IPL/BCCI)

11 / 11

No. 1 | Virat Kohli | Runs scored: 6624 | Matches played: 223 | Strike Rate: 129.15 | Average: 36.20 | Highest score: 113 | IPL teams represented: Royal Challengers Bangalore (Image: IPL/BCCI)