English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newssports NewsIPL 2023: Top 10 all time leading run scorers in history of Indian Premier League

IPL 2023: Top-10 all-time leading run scorers in history of Indian Premier League

IPL 2023: Top-10 all-time leading run scorers in history of Indian Premier League
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Prakhar Sachdeo  Mar 15, 2023 3:46:47 PM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

As the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League gets underway, let's take a look at the 10 batsmen who have scored the most runs in the league.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 11

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway on March 31, 2023 with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on former champions Chennai Super Kings. As the 10 teams gear up for the 2023 season, it is apt to recall all-time leading run scorers of the league. Here is a look at the 10 batsmen who have scored the most runs in the IPL.

No.10 | Dinesh Karthik | Runs scored: 4376 | Matches played: 229 | Strike Rate: 132.65 | Average: 26.85 | Highest score: 97* | IPL teams represented: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Lions, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Image count2 / 11

No 10 | Dinesh Karthik | Runs scored: 4376 | Matches played: 229 | Strike Rate: 132.65 | Average: 26.85 | Highest score: 97* | IPL teams represented: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Lions, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians (Image: IPL/BCCI)

No.9 | Robin Uthappa| Runs scored: 4952 | Matches played: 205 | Strike Rate: 130.35 | Average: 27.51 | Highest score: 88 | IPL teams represented: Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Pune Warriors (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Image count3 / 11

No. 9 | Robin Uthappa | Runs scored: 4952 | Matches played: 205 | Strike Rate: 130.35 | Average: 27.51 | Highest score: 88 | IPL teams represented: Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Pune Warriors (Image: IPL/BCCI)

No.8 | Chris Gayle | Runs scored: 4965 | Matches played: 142 | Strike Rate: 148.96 | Average: 39.72 | Highest score: 175* | IPL teams represented: Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Image count4 / 11

No.8 | Chris Gayle | Runs scored: 4965 | Matches played: 142 | Strike Rate: 148.96 | Average: 39.72 | Highest score: 175* | IPL teams represented: Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders (Image: IPL/BCCI)

No.7 | Chris Gayle | Runs scored: 4978 | Matches played: 234 | Strike Rate: 135.20 | Average: 39.20 | Highest score: 84* | IPL teams represented: Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Super Giants (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Image count5 / 11

No. 7 | Chris Gayle | Runs scored: 4978 | Matches played: 234 | Strike Rate: 135.20 | Average: 39.20 | Highest score: 84* | IPL teams represented: Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Super Giants (Image: IPL/BCCI)

No.6 | AB De villiers | Runs scored: 5162 | Matches played: 184 | Strike Rate: 151.68 | Average: 39.70 | Highest score: 133* | IPL teams represented: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils (Image: iplt20)
Image count6 / 11

No. 6 | AB De villiers | Runs scored: 5162 | Matches played: 184 | Strike Rate: 151.68 | Average: 39.70 | Highest score: 133* | IPL teams represented: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils (Image: iplt20)

No.5 | Suresh Raina | Runs scored: 5528 | Matches played: 205 | Strike Rate: 136.76 | Average: 32.52 | Highest score: 100* | IPL teams represented: Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions (Image:  BCCI/IPL)
Image count7 / 11

No. 5 | Suresh Raina | Runs scored: 5528 | Matches played: 205 | Strike Rate: 136.76 | Average: 32.52 | Highest score: 100* | IPL teams represented: Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Lions (Image:  BCCI/IPL)

No.4 | Rohit Sharma | Runs scored: 5879 | Matches played: 227 | Strike Rate: 129.89 | Average: 30.30 | Highest score: 109* | IPL teams represented: Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers (Image:  BCCI/IPL)
Image count8 / 11

No. 4 | Rohit Sharma | Runs scored: 5879 | Matches played: 227 | Strike Rate: 129.89 | Average: 30.30 | Highest score: 109* | IPL teams represented: Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers (Image:  BCCI/IPL)

No.3| David Warner | Runs scored: 5881 | Matches played: 162 | Strike Rate: 140.69 | Average: 42.01 | Highest score: 126 | IPL teams represented: Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Image count9 / 11

No. 3| David Warner | Runs scored: 5881 | Matches played: 162 | Strike Rate: 140.69 | Average: 42.01 | Highest score: 126 | IPL teams represented: Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad (Image: IPL/BCCI)

No.2| Shikhar Dhawan | Runs scored: 6244 | Matches played: 206 | Strike Rate: 126.35 | Average: 35.08 | Highest score: 106* | IPL teams represented: Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad
Image count10 / 11

No. 2| Shikhar Dhawan | Runs scored: 6244 | Matches played: 206 | Strike Rate: 126.35 | Average: 35.08 | Highest score: 106* | IPL teams represented: Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderaba, Mumbai Indians (Image: IPL/BCCI)

No.1 | Virat Kohli | Runs scored: 6624 | Matches played: 223 | Strike Rate: 129.15 | Average: 36.20 | Highest score: 113 | IPL teams represented: Royal Challengers Bangalore (Image: IPL/BCCI)
Image count11 / 11

No. 1 | Virat Kohli | Runs scored: 6624 | Matches played: 223 | Strike Rate: 129.15 | Average: 36.20 | Highest score: 113 | IPL teams represented: Royal Challengers Bangalore (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Next Article

Who is Nikhat Zareen, leading boxer of the Indian contingent for the Women's World Boxing Championships?

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X