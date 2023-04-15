IPL 2023, RCB vs DC In Pics | Virat Kohli and debutant Vijaykumar Vyshak guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to a 23-run win

SUMMARY Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Delhi Capitals by 23 runs in match 20 of IPL 2023 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Saturday. The win meant that while RCB returned to winning ways, DC remain winless after suffering five straight losses. Here is how the match panned out.

Faf du Plessis led Royal Challengers Bangalore welcomed David Warner's Delhi Capitals at their home stadium of M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru for match 20 of IPL 2023.(Image: IPL Twitter)

Faf du Plessis being the home team captain flipped the coin for the toss. DC captain David Warner won the toss and opted to field first. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who was back in Delhi Capitals playing XI after a week away in Australia, gave his side the first breakthrough as he picked the wicket of RCB captain Faf du Plessis in the 5th over. du Plessis could make only 22 as RCB were 42/1. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Virat Kohli continued his good form as he completed his third half-century this season. But Kohli lost his wicket soon after reaching fifty as he looked to slog a juicy full-toss by Lalit Yadav but ended up holing the ball to Yash Dhull at deep mid-wicket. Kohli walked back after making 50 from 34 balls with RCB score reading 89/2. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Kuldeep Yadav picked the wickets of Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik on back-to-back deliveries in the 15th over as RCB lost momentum. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

However a 42-run partnership between Shahbaz Ahmed and Anuj Rawat meant that RCB finished with a respectable total of 174/6 in 20 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Chasing 175 to win, Delhi Capitals were off to a horrible start as they were reduced to 2/3 in just 2.2 overs. Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh and Yash Dhull were early casualties for Delhi Capitals. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Manish Pandey played a fighting knock for Delhi Capitals as he scored a fifty in 38 balls but with wickets falling regularly at the other end, Pandey was left with too much to do all on his own. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Young fast bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak impressed on his IPL debut as he returned with the figures of 3/20 in his 4 overs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

DC could eventually muster 151/9 in 20 overs. It meant that RCB thumped DC by 23 runs. While RCB returned to winning ways, it was fifth straight loss for DC. (Image: IPL/BCCI)