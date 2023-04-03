English
IPL 2023 Purple Cap: LSG's Mark Wood picks 3 wickets vs CSK to retain top spot

IPL 2023 Purple Cap: LSG's Mark Wood picks 3 wickets vs CSK to retain top spot

IPL 2023 Purple Cap: The prestigious Purple Cap is awarded to the player who picks the most wickets in an Indian Premier League season. Here are the top-5 leading wicket taking bowlers of IPL 2023 who are leading the race to win the Purple Cap.

1. | Mark Wood | Team: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) | Wickets: 5 | Matches: 1 | Best Bowling: 5/14 | Average: 2.80 | Striker Rate: 4.80 | Economy: 3.50 | 5w: 1 (Image: IPL/BCCI)
2. | Yuzvendra Chahal | Team: Rajasthan Royals (RR) | Wickets: 4 | Matches: 1 | Best Bowling: 5/17 | Average: 4.25 | Striker Rate: 4.25 | Economy: 6.00 | 5w: -(Image: IPL/BCCI)
3. | Arshdeep Singh | Team: Punjab Kings (PBKS) | Wickets: 3 | Matches: 1 | Best Bowling: 3/19 | Average: 6.33 | Striker Rate: 6.00 | Economy: 6.33 | 5w: -(Image: IPL/BCCI)
4. | Rajvardhan Hangargekar | Team: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) | Wickets: 3 | Matches: 1 | Best Bowling: 3/36 | Average: 12.00 | Striker Rate: 8.00 | Economy: 9.00 | 5w: - (Image: IPL/BCCI)
5. | Trent Boult | Team: Rajasthan Royals (RR) | Wickets: 2 | Matches: 1 | Best Bowling: 2/21 | Average: 10.50 | Striker Rate: 12.00 | Economy: 5.25 | 5w: - (Image: IPL/BCCI)
X