IPL 2023: Most memorable moments of the season so far

SUMMARY The Indian Premier League (IPL) has nearly entered its business end now, there have been several moments away from the play that has attracted a lot of attention and won over the internet this season.

Delhi Capitals (DC) star Rishabh Pant made a public appearance for the team's clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 4. This was probably one of the first times that Pant came out in public ever since his horrific car crash late last year.

MS Dhoni met and honoured the makers of the Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' which won the Best Documentary Short Award at the 95th Academy Awards in a special event held at Chepauk on May 9.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli clashed with World Cup-winning star and Lucknow Super Giant (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir after the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat LSG at home earlier this month. The two of them had a heated exchange, which stirred tremendous vivacity on social media.

Before the incident with Gambhir, Kohli was engaged in another exchange with former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly during a match between DC and RCB earlier. Kohli gave Ganguly a staredown after taking a catch at the boundary line and the two avoided shaking hands after the game as well.

After Chennai's last league game at home vs KKR, Sunil Gavaskar, a part of the commentary team, came running towards Dhoni and asked MSD to give an autograph on his shirt. The 41-year-old gleefully obliged as the cameras captured one of the most touching and heartfelt moments witnessed in the current season of the IPL.

Suryakumar Yadav smashed a swashbuckling century against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium last Friday. One of his sixes off Mohammed Shami, which was slashed over third man drew appreciation from none other than the God of Cricket himself - Sachin Tendulkar.

In the opening ceremony of the league, famed Bollywood singer Arijit Singh won hearts by touching the feet of CSK captain MS Dhoni. There was a moment when Singh was singing his incredible track 'Deva Deva' and the cameras switched to Dhoni humming and enjoying the same in the dugout!