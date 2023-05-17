IPL 2023: Most memorable moments of the season so far

SUMMARY The Indian Premier League (IPL) has nearly entered its business end now, there have been several moments away from the play that has attracted a lot of attention and won over the internet this season.

Delhi Capitals (DC) star Rishabh Pant made a public appearance for the team's clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 4. This was probably one of the first times that Pant came out in public ever since his horrific car crash late last year.

MS Dhoni met and honoured the makers of the Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' which won the Best Documentary Short Award at the 95th Academy Awards in a special event held at Chepauk on May 9.