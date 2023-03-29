IPL 2023: Most expensive players in IPL 2023

SUMMARY Highest-paid players in IPL 2023: Indian Premier League is known for it's entertaining performances as well as expensive auction decisions. Every year after the auctions, all the IPL fans like to glance through who picked who and who was the most expensive purchase. Even this is the specualtion was top the notch when names like Sam Curran, Cameron Green, and Ben Stokes started to make the rounds during the auctions, and the results as expected. Here's the list of most expensive players of IPL 2023.

Sam Curran | Punjab Kings | INR 18.5 crore

Sam Curran became the IPL's most expensive player with PBKS shelling out an eye-watering Rs. 18.5 Crore. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Cameron Green | Mumbai Indians | INR 17.5 crore

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is second on the list as he was signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs. 17.5 Crore. (Image: ICC)

KL Rahul | Lucknow Super Giants | INR 17 crore

Lucknow Super Giants had a fairly decent season considering it was their first. The new team was captained by Indian batsman KL Rahul who was picked for a whopping amount of Rs 17 crore. (Image: ICC)

Ben Stokes | Chennai Super Kings | INR 16.25 crore

England Test captain Ben Stokes got picked by Chennai Super Kings but he will be available only as a specialist batter for CSK in the early stages of the Indian Premier League 2023. (Image: Reuters)

Nicholas Pooran | Lucknow Super Giants| INR 16 crore

The wicket-keeper batter has been known for his explosive batting skills, especially in the T20 format. LSG paid a huge amount for this big-ticket player and will be hoping for big contributions from him in the upcoming season as well. (Image: ICC)

Harry Brook | Sunrisers Hyderabad | INR 13.25 crore

England batsman Harry Brook was picked by the Hyderabad team to add a certain level of excitement to their batting side. His batting in the middle order will be crucial and the expectations would be sky-high as the team has invested in him with a big paycheque. (Image: Reuters)