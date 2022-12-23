IPL 2023 mini-auction: At Rs 18.5 cr. and Rs 17.5 cr. Sam Curran and Cameron Green become two most expensive players; check other top buys here

SUMMARY

The TATA IPL 2023 Player Mini-Auction was successfully held in Kochi Kerala on December 23. A whopping ₹1,67,00,00,000 was spent by the 10 teams combined. A total of 80 players were sold of which 29 were overseas cricketers. The 2023 mini-auction proved historical as the three highest-ever bids in the history of the IPL auctions were made. Of all the players who were auctioned, all-rounders Sam Curran and Cameron Green made headlines as they became the costliest and the second costliest player in the league's history. Here is a look at the top 10 buys of the IPL 2023 Player Mini-Auction.