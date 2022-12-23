Homephotos newssports news

IPL 2023 mini-auction: At Rs 18.5 cr. and Rs 17.5 cr. Sam Curran and Cameron Green become two most expensive players; check other top buys here

2 Min(s) Read

By Prakhar Sachdeo  Dec 23, 2022 8:46:42 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

The TATA IPL 2023 Player Mini-Auction was successfully held in Kochi Kerala on December 23. A whopping ₹1,67,00,00,000 was spent by the 10 teams combined. A total of 80 players were sold of which 29 were overseas cricketers. The 2023 mini-auction proved historical as the three highest-ever bids in the history of the IPL auctions were made. Of all the players who were auctioned, all-rounders Sam Curran and Cameron Green made headlines as they became the costliest and the second costliest player in the league's history. Here is a look at the top 10 buys of the IPL 2023 Player Mini-Auction.

1 / 10

Heinrich Klaasen | International team: South Africa | Type of player: Wicket-keeper | Team bought by: Sunrisers Hyderabad | Price: ₹2.6 cr. (Image: Reuters)

2 / 10

Mukesh Kumar | International team: - | Type of player: Bowler | Team bought by: Delhi Capitals | Price: ₹5.5 cr. (Image: BCCI)

3 / 10

Jason Holder | International team: West Indies | Type of player: All-rounder| IPL Team bought by: Rajasthan Royals| Price: ₹5.75 cr. (Image: Reuters)

4 / 10

Shivam Mavi | International team: - | Type of player: Bowler | Team bought by: Gujarat Titans | Price: ₹6.00 cr. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

5 / 10

Mayank Agarwal | International team: India | Type of player: Batsman | Team bought by: Sunrisers Hyderabad | Price: ₹8.25 cr. (Image: Reuters)

6 / 10

Harry Brook | International team: England | Type of player: Batsman | Team bought by: Sunrisers Hyderabad | Price: ₹13.25 cr. (Image: Reuters)

7 / 10

Nicholas Pooran | International team: West Indies| Type of player: Wicket-keeper | IPL Team bought by: Lucknow Super Giants | Price: ₹ ₹16.00 cr. (Image: Reuters)

8 / 10

Ben Stokes | International team: England | Type of player: All-rounder | Team bought by: Chennai Super Kings | Price: ₹ ₹16.25 cr. (Image: Reuters)

9 / 10

Cameron Green | International team: Australia | Type of player: All-rounder | Team bought by: Mumbai Indians | Price: ₹17.5 cr. (Image: AP)

10 / 10

Sam Curran | International team: England| Type of player: All-rounder | Team bought by: Punjab Kings | Price: ₹18.5 cr. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

