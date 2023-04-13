SUMMARY JioCinema, witnessed a whopping 2.2 crore viewers log onto it's app to watch the 17th IPL 2023 match match between Chennai Superkings and Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday (April 12).

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the iconic cricketer, continues to be a towering figure in the world of cricket even two years after his retirement from international cricket. During the 17th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Wednesday, Dhoni's appearance on the field for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals resulted in a massive viewership of 2.2 crore on JioCinema, the digital broadcaster of IPL. (Image: BCCI/IPL)

“For one moment, 2.2 cr Indians held their breath. Old memories rushed back. A familiar expectation took over. It didn't quite end like it used to but for one moment, time stood still for 20 million+ people. One moment. One MS Dhoni,” JioCinema tweeted. JioCinema, which claimed a record for the most installed app in a single day on March 31 with over 2.5 crore downloads, said it has since amassed over 10 crore new viewers and five crore new app downloads. According to data.ai, JioCinema saw 1.08 crore new downloads on March 30 and 79 lakh on March 31. Here is the list of most viewed IPL matches on digital streams: (Images: IPL/BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Mumbai Indians (2019): The match between RCB and MI witnessed a total viewership of 12.7 million in the 12th edition of IPL. (Image: PTI)

Chennai Super Kings Vs Mumbai Indians (2019 Final): The Final match between CSK and MI in 2019 broke the record for highest viewership in that season and attracted over 18.6 million concurrent viewers on Star India's Hotstar app. (Image: PTI)

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians (2022): The last-ball victory for Chennai Super Kings over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League saw Disney+ Hotstar witness one of the strongest viewership for season 15. The official streaming partner of the league saw viewership hover around 7.5-7.8 million in the last overs, with the final over reaching 8.3 million views as MS Dhoni secured the win. (Images: IPL/BCCI)