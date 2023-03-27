IPL 2023: A look at the Purple Cap winners from the previous seasons of the Indian Premier League

SUMMARY The purple cap is one of the prestigious awards given to bowlers who outperform themselves in the Indian Premier League. It's given to bowler who has scored highest number of wickets. The competitions has seen some extraordinary performances by these individual bowlers, who won the Purple cap over these years. Here is a look at all the previous winners of the coveted IPL Purple Cap.

IPL Purple Cap 2022 - Yuzvendra Chahal | The Rajasthan Royal leg spinner was the leading wicket-taker of IPL 2022. He won the purple cap holder with 27 wickets next to his name. (Image: IPLT20.com)

IPL Purple Cap 2021 - Harshal Patel | Medium pacer Harshal Patel created a mark in 2021 season with his terrific bowling attack for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The right-arm seamer took 32 wickets in that season making him the highest wicket-taker of the season. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

IPL Purple Cap 2020 - Kagiso Rabada | South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada wrecked havoc in the opposition ranks as he claimed 30 wickets in the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League. That season Kagiso Rabada combined well with fellow countryman Anrich Nortje for Delhi Capitals (Image: www.iplt20.com/photos)

IPL Purple Cap 2019- Imran Tahir | One of the most loved players of Chennai Super Kings squad, Imran Tahir was the purple cap holder of 2019. Tahir, with his leg spin took 26 wickets in 2019. (Image: www.iplt20.com/photos)

IPL Purple Cap 2018 - Andrew Tye | Former Punjab Kings player Andrew Tye made a lot of headlines in the 2018 season of the IPL as he picked 24 wickets in the season to walk away with the Purple Cap. (Image: www.iplt20.com/photos)

IPL Purple Cap 2017 and 2016 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar | For two years in a row, Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar won the Purple Cap.Playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bhuvneshwar took 26 wickets in 2017 and 23 in 2016 respectively. (Image: www.iplt20.com/photos)

IPL Purple Cap 2015 and 2013 - Dwayne Bravo | CSK's star bowler Dwayne Bravo has been a crowd favourite as well as a dangerous death-over bowler, especially in IPL matches. He was the Purple Cap winner in the years 2015 and 2013, with 26 and 32 wickets associated to his name. (Image: www.iplt20.com/photos)

IPL Purple Cap 2014 - Mohit Sharma | Between 2013 to 2015 it was only the CSK bowlers who were winning the Purple Cap. Between Bravo's 2013 and 2015 season, when he won the Purple Cap, another CSK fast bowler, Mohit Sharma won the award in 2013. Sharma picked 23 wickets in CSK's yellow jersey to walk away with the honour. (Image: www.iplt20.com/photos)



IPL Purple Cap 2012- Morne Morkel | Former South African fast bowler Morne Morkel won the Purple Cap in the 2012 season of the Indian Premier League while playing for Delhi Daredevils. That year Morkel picked 25 wickets to finish as the season's top wicket taker. (Image: www.iplt20.com/photos)

IPL Purple Cap 2012-Lasith Malinga | Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga is considered to be one of the best bowlers to have graced the Indian Premier League. In the 2012 season of the IPL, Malinga was at his absolute best has he picked 28 wickets to win the Purple Cap for that season. (Image: www.iplt20.com/photos)

IPL Purple Cap 2010 Pragyan Ojha | Former Indian left arm spinner Pragyan Ojha claimed the Purple Cap for the 2010 season the IPL as he picked 21 wickets for now defunct IPL team Deccan Chargers. (Image: www.iplt20.com/photos)

IPL Purple Cap 2009-RP Singh | Former left arm fast bowler RP Singh won the Purple Cap for the 2009 season of the IPL as he claimed 23 wickets that season. Like Pragyan Ojha, Singh too won the Purple Cap while playing for Deccan Chargers. (Image: www.iplt20.com/photos)

IPL Purple Cap 2008-Sohail Tanvir | Former Pakistan left arm fast bowler Sohail Tanvir was the first ever recipient of the Purple Cap as he picked 22 wickets in the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League. Tanvir achieved the feat with Rajasthan Royals, the first champions of the IPL.(Image: www.iplt20.com/photos)