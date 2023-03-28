SUMMARY The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will start on March 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In the inaugural match, 4-time trophy winners Chennai Super Kings will clash with defending champions Gujarat Titans. In the 16th edition, 10 teams will play for the ultimate IPL cup. Here is a look at all the captains who will be leading the 10 teams this year in the Indian Premier League.

Nitish Rana | Team: Kolkata Knight Riders | With Shreyas Iyer set to miss a major chunk of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League due to back injury, Kolkata Knight Riders have announced middle-order batter Nitish Rana as the team's interim captain. This will be the first time that Rana will be taking charge of an IPL outfit. Rana has captained Delhi in 12 T20s in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with eight wins and four defeats.(Image: IPL/BCCI)

MS Dhoni | Team: Chennai Super Kings | After the experiment to make Ravindra Jadeja as the captain of Chennai Super Kings backfired last season, team's 'Thala', MS Dhoni took charge of the team in the middle of the season. Dhoni will continue to lead CSK in 2023 too, but decision to make Jadeja the captain, shows that CSK are in search of their next long-term skipper. The 2023 season could also be Dhoni's swansong from the IPL. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

David Warner | Team: Delhi Capitals | With Rishabh Pant set to miss IPL 2023 after an unfortunate car accident, Aussie opener David Warner has been promoted as Delhi Capitals captain for the upcoming season of the IPL. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Hardik Pandya | Team: Gujarat Titans | Hardik Pandya scripted the story of IPL 2022 as he guided Gujarat Titans to the title win in the team's debut season. The 2022 season of the IPL was the first time Pandya took charge of an IPL team and Pandya impressed everyone with his leadership and all-round abilities. Pandya will enter the 2023 season of the T20 league as the captain defending his title. (Image: twitter.com/gujarat_titans)

KL Rahul | Team: Lucknow Super Giants | IPL is the time when KL Rahul just can't stop scoring. But along with accumulating runs, Rahul will also have the responsibility to lead Lucknow Super Giants, the team that made its debut in the league along with Gujarat Titans last year. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Rohit Sharma | Team: Mumbai Indians | Rohit Sharma endured one of his most horrific season as a captain last year as his team Mumbai Indians finished at the bottom of the points table. With a few fresh faces in the side, Rohit is expected to bring back Mumbai Indians glory days. (Image: IPL/BCCI)

Shikhar Dhawan | Captain: Punjab Kings | IPL veteran Shikhar Dhawan will lead Punjab Kings in the 2023 season of the IPL after the team decided to let go Mayank Agarwal after last season. With a new captain and a new coach in Trevor Bayliss, Punjab Kings are finally looking to end their trophy drought. (Image: AP Photo)

Sanju Samson | Team: Rajasthan Royals | Rajasthan Royals came mighty close to win their second IPL title last year as they went all the way to the final before they were stopped by Gujarat Titans. The teams is happy under the leadership of Sanju Samson and the wicketkeeper batsman will continue to lead the squad this year too. (Image: www.iplt20.com)

Faf du Plessis | Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore | Royal Challengers Bangalore had a change of guard ahead of the start of the IPL 2022 as Faf du Plessis took over the captaincy from team legend Virat Kohli. Although the change of captaincy did no end team's wait for their first IPL title, but Faf continues to be the team's leader for now. (Image: www.iplt20.com)

Aiden Markram | Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad | Sunrisers Hyderabad have a new captain at the helm. The team has chosen Aiden Markram as its new skipper. Surisers Hyderabad are banking of Markram's leadership after he guided Sunrisers Eastern Cape, the sister team of Sunrisers Hyderabad in South Africa T20 league, to the title win earlier this year. (Image: IPL/BCCI)