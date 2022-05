1 / 8 In the latest season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), two new teams — Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) — have managed to outperform legendary franchises like Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) by a miles. Defending champions CSK were the second team to be knocked out whereas, GT became the first team to reach the final of the 2022 edition after defeating Rajasthan Royals (RR). The season has delivered some outstanding performances from players like Jos Butler, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Umran Mallik, among others. The IPL 2022 auction saw some of the highest bids on record and some of players. CNBCTV18.com has handpicked players who have proved their worth compared to the massive amounts bid for them by their respective IPL franchises. (Image: BCCI/IPL)



2 / 8 Hardik Pandya (drafted): Rs 15 crore | Hardik Pandya wasn’t auctioned. His draft price matched some the highest bids and it has paid off beautifully for the Gujarat Titans. The all-rounder has scored 453 runs with an outstanding average of 45.30 in the season so far. He has hit four 50s and taken 5 wickets with an economy of 7.73. He sits at fourth position in the most valuable players of the 2022 season. (Image: IPL:/BCCI)



3 / 8 KL Rahul (drafted): Rs 17 crore | The Lucknow Super Giants skipper was another player who was drafted. Rahul has stood tall and managed to deliver a performance of a lifetime this season. He was drafted to the second new team, Lucknow Super Giants and was given the responsibility to lead it. With the bat he has scored 537 runs to become the second highest run scorer. He scored two fantastic centuries and three 50s with an average of 48.82. He has led his side comfortably to the semi-finals. (Image: IPL/BCCI)



4 / 8 Wanindu Hasaranga: Rs 10.75 crore | The Sri Lankan spinner went for a hefty bid with a handful of teams showing interest. Royal Challengers Bangalore got him at the end and he has delivered well for them so far. He has taken 24 wickets in the season, which included and a five-wicket haul against Sun Risers Hyderabad. (Image: IPL/BCCI)



5 / 8 Harshal Patel: Rs. 10.75 crore | Retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore, Patel has proved to be a handy pacer in the death overs for the team. He is currently eighth on the list of highest wicket takers with 18 wickets with a decent economy of 7.68. He has troubled batsmen with his diverse arsenal of deliveries, however, his participation in the playoffs is doubtful due to an injury. (Image: IPL/BCCI)



6 / 8 Avesh Khan: Rs 10 crore | The most expensive uncapped player, Khan is currently the highest wicket-taker for Lucknow Super Giants with 17 wickets and an economy of 8.52. The young pacer has helped his team win crucial matches and even took a four-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Experts and fans are keenly waiting to watch him perform in the playoffs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)



7 / 8 Shreyas Iyer: Rs 12.25 crore | Kolkata Knight Riders made the third highest bid in the auction to get the right-handed batsman, who was eventually handed the task of leading the team. In the 2022 season, Iyer has scored 401 runs, including and three 50s with an average of 30.85. He smashed one of the fastest 50s in 28 balls. However, KKR failed to reach the playoff stage. (Image: IPLT20.com)