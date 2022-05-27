

1 / 6 Rajasthan Royals will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2022 on May 27. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the ticket to the finale at stake, there are sky-high expectations from key players of both teams. Here are 5 players that can make a difference in today's game. (Image: IPLT20.com)



2 / 6 Jos Buttler | The orange cap holder, with the most runs scored in the IPL is surely a force to reckon with in the second qualifier. Jos Butler has hit three centuries and four fifties this season, with a total of over 700 runs at an average of 51.33. The RR opener is one of the key players who can turn the course of the match. (Image: IPLT20.com)



3 / 6 Yuzvendra Chahal | Chahal is leading the IPL 2022 in the bowling department. He is the purple cap holder with 26 wickets next to his name. The spin master has the power to turn the game in his team’s favour. His economy rate stands at 7.70. His battles with former teammates and RCB batters Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell are keenly awaited. (Image: IPLT20.com)



4 / 6 Rajat Patidar | The right-handed batsman from Indore scored a magnificent 112 (unbeaten) in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants that helped the RCB reach the Q2. If Patidar keeps up his form, he can seal the fate of the match early in the innings. His blistering innings against Lucknow included 12 fours and seven maximus. (Image: IPLT20.com)



5 / 6 Wanindu Hasaranga | The second leading wicket-taker of IPL has shown great form in the last few games for the RCB. He has picked up 25 wickets in 15 games. It is going to be a neck-and-neck clash between Hasaranga and Yuzvendra Chahal for the purple cap. Hasaranga would be a big threat for RR’s opening duo, especially, captain Sanju Samson. Hasaranga has dismissed Samson on five occasions. (Image: IPL/BCCI)