IPL 2022 | Players unavailable from the start: Moeen, Suryakumar, Warner and more



1 / 12 The following players would be unavailable for their respective IPL teams for the first few games of the 2022 edition owing to injuries, national duties or other reasons. (Image: IPL/BCCI)



2 / 12 Moeen Ali | CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali will be missing the team's opening encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday. The English all-rounder had his visa papers delayed and hence could not fly to India in time. Ali could only join his IPL team only on March 24. (Image: IPL/BCCI)



3 / 12 Deepak Chahar | CSK's pace spearhead Deepak Chahar is set to miss a fair chunk of this season as he suffered a quadricep tear while playing a T20I against West Indies. Chahar has not been entirely ruled out of the season as yet and could likely join the squad in the second half of the season. (Image: IPL/BCCI)



4 / 12 Surya Kumar Yadav | Mumbai Indians' batting powerhouse Surya Kumar Yadav is highly unlikely to play MI's season opener against Delhi Capitals. Yadav is nursing an injury and is undergoing rehabilitation at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. (Image: IPL/BCCI)



5 / 12 Pat Cummins | Kolkata Knight Riders' pace spearhead Pat Cummins will be absent for the season opener against CSK as he was busy leading Australia in the three-match Test series in Pakistan. Following the series, he would be flying to Australia to attend the late Shane Warne's memorial on March 30. Only then will he be flying to India to participate in the league. He is will be available for their fourth match, on April 6. (Image: www.iplt20.com)



6 / 12 Aaron Finch | Australia's white-ball captain Aaron Finch was announced as a replacement for Alex Hales by KKR. But Finch would be busy leading Australia's ODI squad against Pakistan. Hence he won't be seen in action until at least the second week of April. (Image: Reuters)



7 / 12 Glenn Maxwell | Royal Challengers Bangalore's power-hitter Glenn Maxwell will miss the team's first two games at least as would be joining the squad late following his wedding. (Image: PTI)



8 / 12 Josh Hazlewood | Former CSK pacer Josh Hazlewood, who was bought by RCB in this year's mega auction, will be available to play in the league only after April 6. Hence he could miss at least the first three games. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 12 David Warner | Former Sunrisers Hyderabad batter David Warner will be seen playing for Delhi Capitals this season. However, DC fans will have to wait for a while to watch Warner's pyrotechnics with the bat as the powerful southpaw is currently in Pakistan. He will be flying to Australia to attend Shane Warne's memorial and only then fly to India. So he would be missing the team's first two games. (Image: www.iplt20.com)



10 / 12 Anrich Nortje | Although Anrich Nortje has joined DC's squad in time, his fitness remains a big concern for the side. He has been suffering from back issues and hasn't bowled regularly in recent times. He is currently not match fit and is expected to sit out from the team's first few games. (Image: Reuters)



11 / 12 Kagiso Rabada | South Africa fast bowler who was recruited by Punjab Kings for this season, was in South Africa playing ODI series against Bangladesh. He will be joining the team late and will miss the first few games (Image: www.iplt20.com/photos)