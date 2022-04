1 / 7 On Wednesday, Australian pace bowler Pat Cummins smashed Mumbai Indian bowlers all over the park at MCA stadium in Pune and hit a 14-ball fifty to guide Kolkata Knight Riders to a comfortable five-wicket win. Cummin's half-century was the joint fastest fifty in the history of the IPL, leveling him with KL Rahul. Here are the six quickest fifties recorded in the history of the league. (Image: IPL/BCCI)









2 / 7 No 6 | Chris Gayle, for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors India: Opening the innings for RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Chris Gayle smashed a half-century in just 17 deliveries. Gayle went to score 175 and set the record for the highest individual score by a batter in the IPL. (Image: IPL/BCCI)









3 / 7 No 5 | Ishan Kishan for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Towards the fag end of the 2021 season of the IPL, a group match between MI and SRH saw Ishan Kishan take attack to the SRH bowlers and smash a fifty off just 16 balls. Kishan went on to score 84. Along with Suryakumar Yadav's 82, MI posted a monumental 235 for 9. Although MI beat SRH in that match, they failed to make it to the playoffs. (Image: IPL/BCCI)









4 / 7 No 4 | Suresh Raina, for Chennai Super Kings against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings): Chennai Super Kings faced the erstwhile Kings XI Punjab in Qualifier 2 of the 2014 season of the Indian Premier League. Batting first, Punjab scored a monumental 226 for 6 thanks to a brilliant hundred by Virender Sehwag. In reply, CSK were reduced 1/1 when Suresh Raina walked out to bat. Raina immediately punished the bowlers and reached fifty in a mere 16 balls. The left-handed batter went to add 37 more runs to his score before getting run out. CSK managed 202 in 20 overs and bowed out of the tournament. (Image: IPL/BCCI)









5 / 7 No 3 | Sunil Narine, for Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bangalore: The 46th group game of the 2017 IPL saw KKR lock horns with RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Batting first, RCB scored a modest 158/6. In the chase, KKR made spinner Sunil Narine open the innings alongside Chris Lynn. Narine demolished RCB bowlers en route to a fifty in just 15 deliveries before getting dismissed. Lynn too hit a half-century as KKR reached home in just 15.1 overs with 6 wickets to spare. (Image: IPL/BCCI)









6 / 7 No 2 | Yusuf Pathan, for Kolkata Knight Riders against Sunrisers Hyderabad: The 54th game of the 2014 season of the Indian Premier League saw Kolkata Knight Riders face Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens. Batting first, SRH put a decent 160/7 on the board. Batting at No. 4, Yusuf Pathan made use of his brute force and powered to fifty in only 15 balls. Pathan went on to score 72 from 22 balls as KKR chased down the target in only 14.2 overs and with four wickets in hand. The win ensured KKR finished second on the points tally overtaking CSK and knocked SRH out of the tournament. (Image: IPL/BCCI)