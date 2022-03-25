IPL 2022 | Possible XIs: Here's a quick guide to help you pick your fantasy teams



The 2022 season of the Indian Premier League kicks off tomorrow with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The 15th season of the summer showpiece sees the addition of two new teams in Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. Seventy matches will be played in the league stage over the next two months. Action will come thick and fast. We give you the strongest possible XI of each franchisee to help you be at the top of your IPL fantasy game. (Image: BCCI/IPL)