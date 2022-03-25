IPL 2022 | Possible XIs: Here's a quick guide to help you pick your fantasy teams

[caption id="attachment_12851672" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] The 2022 season of the Indian Premier League kicks off tomorrow with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The 15th season of the summer showpiece sees the addition of two new teams in Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. Seventy matches will be played in the league stage over the next two months. Action will come thick and fast. We give you the strongest possible XI of each franchisee to help you be at the top of your IPL fantasy game. (Image: BCCI/IPL)[/caption][caption id="attachment_12944202" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Possible XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (captain), R Hangragekar, Adam Milne, Dwayne Bravo, Tushar Deshpande. (Image: BCCI/IPL)[/caption][caption id="attachment_9032071" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Possible XI: Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lamror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmad, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood. (Image: PTI)[/caption][caption id="attachment_12944392" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Punjab Kings (PBKS) Possible XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Raj Angad Bawa, Liam Livingstone, Shah Rukh Khan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar.[/caption][caption id="attachment_12944512" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Possible XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav. (Image: BCCI/IPL)[/caption][caption id="attachment_12944602" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible XI: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, (Image: BCCI/IPL)[/caption][caption id="attachment_12944712" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible XI: Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natrajan (Image: BCCI/IPL)[/caption][caption id="attachment_12944762" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Mumbai Indians (MI) Possible XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, N Tilak Verma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David Daniel Sams, Sanjay Yadav, Tymall Mills, M Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah (Image: BCCI/IPL)[/caption][caption id="attachment_12944832" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikall, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal (Image: BCCI/IPL)[/caption][caption id="attachment_12944932" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Gujarat Titans (GT) Possible XI: Shubhman Gill, Mathew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami (Image: Gujarat Titans Twitter)[/caption][caption id="attachment_12945022" align="aligncenter" width="1280"] Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Possible XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowthan, Avesh Khan, Dushmanth Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi (Image: Lucknow Super Giants Twitter)[/caption]