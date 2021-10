1 / 6 Two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders edged past Royal Challengers Bangalore by four wickets in the Eliminator match of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (Image: IANS)









2 / 6 Earlier, Bangalore was off to a quick start with 53/1 in the power-play but Kolkata squeezed the run flow in the middle overs leading to a batting collapse. Conceding just 21 runs, Sunil Narine took four wickets including Kohli, de Villiers and Maxwell restricting RCB to a below-par 138 for seven wickets. (Image: PTI)









3 / 6 Chasing 139, openers Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer gave a solid start to KKR before Harshal Patel took the wicket of Gill and Chahal got Rahul Tripathi. Nitish Rana however gave solidity to the chase with a calm and calculated knock. (Image: IPL website)









4 / 6 Sunil Narine's promotion to five paid off as he slammed three sixes off Daniel Christian over fine leg, square leg and long-off in the 12th over to simplify the equation. His quickfire 26 dampened any hopes of an RCB revival and even Harashal Patel, who equalled the IPL record of most wickets in a single season could not salvage the situation. (Image; IANS)









5 / 6 Kolkata Knight Riders will now face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 for a place in the final against Chennai Super Kings.