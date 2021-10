1 / 6 Chennai Super Kings advanced to its ninth IPL final with two balls to spare, beating Delhi Capitals by four wickets in the playoffs. (Text: AP)









2 / 6 Delhi Capitals had posted a decent score, thanks to opener Prithvi Shaw hitting a brisk 60 off 34 balls and middle-order batters Hetmyer and captain Rishabh Pant who shared an 83-run partnership off 50 balls for the fifth wicket. (Image: AP)









3 / 6 Chasing a target of 173, Mahendra Singh Dhoni's quickfire 18 guided the three-time champion, Chennai Super Kings, to a dramatic last-over victory. (Text: AP)









4 / 6 Earlier, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (70) and Robin Uthappa (63) put Chennai's chase on the right course with a dominating 110-run second-wicket stand. Gaikwad, who is only the second batter to score over 600 runs this season, hit five fours and two sixes but Axar Patel took a brilliant low catch in the deep which left Chennai needing 24 off the last 11 balls. (Text: AP)









5 / 6 However, Pant took a chance with Curran in the last over instead of experienced Kagiso Rabada but Dhoni smacked the Englishman for three fours to finish off the game. (Image: Twitter| text: AP)