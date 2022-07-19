International Chess Day 2022: Top 10 Indian grand masters

International Chess Day is celebrated annually on July 20 to mark the foundation of the International Chess Federation (FIDE). The United Nations General Assembly recognized the day in 2019 and ever since it has been celebrated every year. This year International Chess Day marks the 98th anniversary of FIDE, which was established in Paris in 1924. FIDE encourages members of the chess community to spend International Chess Day teaching someone how to play chess. Here’s a look at the current top 10 grandmasters of India as per FIDE rankings-