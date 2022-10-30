India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 Highlights: David Miller powers SA to victory in thriller at Perth

SUMMARY David Miller scored an unbeaten 59 off just 46 balls as he helped South Africa seal top-spot in Group 2 with a thrilling five-wicket victory over India at the Perth Stadium.

India took on South Africa in their Super 12 Group 2 clash at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Perth Stadium. The Men in Blue were greeted by another full house in Perth as Rohit Sharma won the Toss and opted to bat. Both teams made one change each as Deepak Hooda and Lungi Ngidi both came into their respective teams. (Image: AP)

Ngidi made an instant impact on his return to the side as he cleaned up both Indian openers in a single over. Ngidi first took a catch off his own bowling to dismiss Rohit (15) before getting Rahul (9) caught at slip in the 5th over. (Image: AP)

Things took a turn for the worse for India as Ngidi picked up his third wicket, this time getting dangerman Virat Kohli (12) caught at fine leg with another sharp bouncer. Anrich Nortje then got Deepak Hooda (0) caught behind in the 8th over sending him back on a duck to reduce India to 42/4. (Image: AP)

Ngidi picked up his fourth of the night as he dismissed Hardik Pandya (2) with another short ball in the 9th over. Rabada deserves equal credit for the dismissal as he came charging forward from fine leg to take a superb low diving catch to reduce India to 49/5. Ngidi meanwhile finished with 4/29 on his return to the side. (Image: AP)

Suryakumar Yadav continued to stand tall for India and alongside Dinesh Karthik he helped steady the innings with a 52-run partnership. Suryakumar brought up his FIFTY off just 30 balls with a boundary against Ngidi in the 15th over. (Image: AP)

Wayne Parnell finally broke the partnership with his 1st delivery in the 16th over as Karthik (6) mistimed a pull to point. Parnell then dismissed both Suryakumar (68 off 40 balls) and Ravichandran Ashwin (7) in the penultimate over to finish with figures of 3/15. India could only manage 133/9 after 20 overs. (Image: AP)

Arshdeep Singh got India off to a flyer as he struck with his first delivery in the 2nd over to get Quinton de Kock caught at second slip. He then trapped Rille Rossouw LBW in the same over sending the centurion from the last game back with a duck this time. (Image: AP)

Mohammed Shami then built on that excellent start as he got Proteas captain Temba Bavuma (10) caught behind. Karthik did well to dive to his left and take a good low catch as Bavuma got an inside edge when looking to paddle. South Africa were reduced to 24/3 inside 6 overs. (Image: AP)

India were then frustrated as David Miller and Aiden Markram joined forces in the middle to stitch together a 76-run partnership off 60 balls. The duo started slowly but really took off after the 10th over. Markam was the first to get to his fifty off just 38 balls. (Image: AP)

The pair were finally split in the 16th over as Markram (52) mistimed a pull shot against Hardik Pandya. The game was still evenly balanced at this point only for Miller to then take it away from India. (Image: AP)

Miller set the pace for the chase brilliantly. He hammered back-to-back sixes against Ashwin to reduce the equation to a run-a-ball in the 18th over and then found timely boundaries as he sealed the win with just 2 balls and 5 wickets to spare. Miller remained unbeaten on 59 off 46 balls while South Africa moved up to top spot in Group 2 with the win. (Image: AP)