India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022 Highlights: Virat Kohli plays a special innings to fire IND to victory in a thrilling contest

SUMMARY With India losing their top-order cheaply, Virat Kohli stepped up with an incredible performance to leave Pakistan reeling in a contest that went right up to the wire.

In front of a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Rohit Sharma won the Toss and opted to bowl first in slightly overcast conditions. The official attendance was 90,293 as fans of both India and Pakistan flooded the MCG contributing to an electric atmosphere with both teams taking the field for their first game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. (Image: AP)

With Jasprit Bumrah missing due to injury, Arshdeep Singh stepped up and struck with his very first delivery at the World Cup, trapping Babar Azam LBW to send him back on a ‘Golden Duck’ in the 2nd over. Arshdeep wasn’t done yet as he followed that up with the wicket of Mohammed Rizwan to reduce Pakistan to 15/2 after 4 overs. (Image: AP)

With the openers back in the hut, Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed stepped up for Pakistan with a 76-run partnership off 50 balls. The pair were finally split in the 13th over as Mohammed Shami trapped Iftikhar (51) LBW to reduce Pakistan to 91/3. (Image: AP)

Hardik Pandya then joined the party as he got rid of Shadab Khan and Haider Ali in the 14th over with both batters finding the fielder at deep midwicket. Hardik added to his tally in the 16th over as he got Mohammad Nawaz caught behind to finish with figures of 3/30. (Image: AP)

Arshdeep Singh then reduced Pakistan to 120/7 as he sent down a lethal short ball which nicked the gloves of Asif Ali before travelling behind for Dinesh Karhtik to collect. Arshdeep finished with figures of 3/32 on his World Cup debut for India. (Image: AP)

Shan Masood meanwhile played an important innings to add some valuable runs towards the end of the innings. The batter remained unbeaten on 52 runs off 42 balls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar took a good catch off his own bowling to get rid of Shaheen Afridi in the final over as Pakistan posted 159/8. (Image: AP)

India’s top-order continued to struggle against the pace attack of Pakistan as Naseem Shah castled KL Rahul (4) in the 2nd over. (Image: AP)

Harris Rauf then got the wicket of Rohit Sharma (4) with Iftikhar Ahmed taking a good low catch at slip to reduce India to 10/2 in the 4th over. (Image: AP)

The Indian top-order woes continued as Suryakumar Yadav (15) edged a Harris Rauf delivery back to the keeper in the 6th over. Axar Patel was then ‘Run Out’ in the very next over as India were left in a precarious position of 31/4 in the 7th over. (Image: AP)

With India struggling, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya joined forces to stitch a match-defining 113-run partnership off 78 balls and bring the Men in Blue back into the contest. Kohli even brought up his 50 off 43 balls during the partnership. (Image: AP)

With 16 runs needed off the final over, Hardik holed out on the very first delivery as he tried to clear the ropes against Mohammad Nawaz. Kohli managed to bring India to the brink of victory with a six off a no-ball and then stealing some valuable extra runs despite being bowled out on the ‘free-hit’ delivery. However, Karthik was stumped off the penultimate delivery, leaving India needing 2 runs off the final delivery. The pressure got to Nawaz who bowled a wide before Ravichandran Ashwin wrapped up the win with a loft over mid-off. (Image: AP)

Virat Kohli was visibly emotional post the victory and in his ‘Player of the Match’ interview said he would rate this as his best T20I performance considering the magnitude and the circumstances around the game. (Image: AP)