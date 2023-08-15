India vs Ireland T20I Series: Top 7 Indian players to watch out for

SUMMARY India will play three T20Is against Ireland with a major focus on players who are making a comeback from injury layoffs with an eye for a spot in the ODI World Cup squad.

Jasprit Bumrah returns in the India jersey after an almost year-long injury layoff. He will be leading the side in this tour but all eyes will be on his individual performances as the Indian bowling unit requires significant strengthening in the backdrop of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup later this year. (Image Source: Reuters)

Prasidh Krishna has been out of the spotlight for over 12 months owing to his recurring injury concerns.The Men in Blue are in the lookout for a fourth pacer behind Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj for the ODI World Cup and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowler could attain that spot if he proves his form and fitness in this series. (Image Source: Reuters)

With 474 runs in 16 matches, Rinku Singh was one of the standout stars in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He has repeatedly proven his mettle in the domestic circuit over the years and will be striving to do so in national colours, starting from this tour of Ireland. (Image Source: iplt20.com)

Ruturaj Gaikwad has lately been promoted to a leadership role. He will be the deputy to Bumrah in this series and will lead India in the Asian Games. In that context, it is important that he optimises whatever opportunity he receives with the bat at the top of the order. (Image Source: BCCI)

The Mumbai Indians (MI) star is reportedly in contention for a World Cup spot if the duo of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer do not recover in time. Varma slammed 173 runs in five T20Is at a strike rate of 140.65 in his debut international series in the Caribbean. He needs to double up on those performances to truly stake a claim for a spot in the ODI setup. (Image Source: BCCI)

Shivam Dube was briefly a part of the Indian T20I setup in 2019-20 before technical flaws saw him bow out of the race. However, his insane contributions in the middle-order in a title-winning campaign for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last year have shot him back into the spotlight and the southpaw will stirve to make the most of the opportunities he receives in this series. (Image Source: iplt20.com)

