India vs Australia T20I series: Bumrah, Harshal Patel and other key players to watch out for

SUMMARY The three matches between the World no.1 side India and World Champions Australia promise to be a cracking affair. Here are the six players to watch out for in the T20I series between India and Australia.

1 / 7

1. Jasprit Bumrah | Indian cricket fans are eagerly awaiting the return of speedster Jasprit Bumrah. The fast bowler last played an international match in July in England. He was rested for the tour of the West Indies and he subsequently picked up an injury that ruled him out of the Asia Cup in the UAE. India's lead pacer was sorely missed in the Asia Cup as the team failed to qualify for the final. Bumrah is now fit and has been included in the squad for the series against Australia and most importantly the squad for the T20 World Cup. With Bumrah back in the mix, the Indian bowling attack will get its bit back. (Image: AP)

2 / 7

2. Harshal Patel | Like Bumrah, Patel is also on his comeback trail. The medium pacer's last international outing was a T20I match against England in Nottingham. Patel did not travel to the West Indies owing to injury. But he too has recovered from his injury in time and has got a place in India's T20 World Cup squad. Patel will also be featuring in the three-match T20I series against Australia. With Patel in the playing XI, Indian captain Rohit Sharma has more options to choose from for the death overs of an innings. (Image: BCCI)

3 / 7

3. Virat Kohli | Although team India had a disappointing campaign in the Asia Cup 2022, but Virat Kohli roared back to form in the UAE. Kohli looked like his old self as he hit two fifties and a hundred to finish as the tournament's second highest run-scorer. Kohli's batting is always exciting to watch, but what makes Kohli a player to watch out for in the matches leading into the T20 World Cup is that he could be opening the innings alongside Rohit. Ahead of the series against Australia, the Indian captain has said that Kohli is India's third-opener in the T20 World Cup squad and there will be games where he will open. Kohli capitalized on one chance he got to open the innings in the Asia Cup as he hit a hundred against Afghanistan. With Kohli opening, India has the option to play an extra player in the playing XI. (Image: AP).

4 / 7

4. Tim David | Tim David is one of the most promising T20 cricketers to have rocked the leagues including the IPL in recent years. The hard-hitting middle-order batsman was born in Singapore and has represented Singapore in international matches until now. But David is now set to become an Australian cricketer as he has been given the chance to play in the Australian national team. David will be seen in action in the T20 World Cup in Australia but his first assignment as an 'Aussie' cricketer is the three-match T20I series against India. David's destructive batting makes him a prized asset in the playing XI. (Image: BCCI)

5 / 7

5. Josh Hazlewood | Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is the no.1 ranked T20I bowler in the world. Hazlewood is known for his line and length. Even in a T20I match, he can outsmart a batsman with his Test match-style bowling. With fast bowler Mitchell Starc ruled out of the series against India Hazlewood will be a key pacer for Australia in the three matches. (Image: Getty)

6 / 7

6. Glenn Maxwell | With a world ranking of five, Glenn Maxwell is the highest-ranked Aussie all-rounder in the ICC Men's T20I ranking for the all-rounders. Maxwell is one of the most experienced players in the Aussie squad. His big hits and tight overs upfront make him an unmissable player in a T20 team. With all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis ruled out of the series against India, Maxwell will have a busy time in the middle in the upcoming three matches.