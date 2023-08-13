IND vs WI 5th T20I Preview: Top 5 players to watch out for

SUMMARY India will square off against West Indies in Florida in the series-deciding fifth T20I on Sunday.

1 / 5

Yashasvi Jaiswal remained unbeaten as he slammed 84 runs to help India round off the chase pretty convincingly on Saturday. He will be hoping to round off his debut international tour on a high note in the fifth game. (Image Source: Twitter)

2 / 5

Shimron Hetmyer struck 61 runs as he steered West Indies to a competitive score in the fourth T20I. His vast experience in the IPL should help him navigate India's spin attack in the series decider. (Image Source: Twitter)

3 / 5

Tilak Varma has been one of the standout stars for India in this T20I series. He has shown exceptional game-awareness and batting skills for the shortest format and will hope to secure a series victory for Team India with an impressive performance in this match. (Image Source: Twitter)

4 / 5

West Indies needs quick wickets with the new ball and they need to strike multiple times in the powerplay to break the strong Indian opening partnership. Obed McCoy can bring about some movement with his left-arm angle and Rovman Powell will be banking on him to delivery in the first six overs. (Image Source: Reuters)

5 / 5