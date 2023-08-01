CNBC TV18
IND vs WI 3rd ODI Preview: Top 5 players to watch out for
2 Min Read
By Tarkesh Jha  Aug 1, 2023 3:52:39 PM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Both the teams will be squaring off at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago in the series decider on Tuesday.

Ishan Kishan has been one of the standout Indian batsmen in this series. He has scored a half-century in each of the first two innings and will be eyeing another impactful knock to seal his spot as the backup opener in the Asia Cup and World Cup squad. (Image Source: Twitter)

The West Indian skipper held the batting order together and played a match-winning half-century in the previous innings. He will again have to stand up to the challenge to ensure that West Indies hands India a shock series defeat in Tuesday's game. (Image Source: Twitter)

Suryakumar squandered his chance to play an impactful knock that could have made the selectors take notice of the impact that he can create in the ODI format. There are suggestions that India could play him in the No. 6 spot to maximise his hitting talent and it will be interesting to see how this new move unfolds in the coming few games. (Image Source: Twitter)

Shimron Hetmyer's return ot the ODI setup after a two-year-long break has not yielded the required results thus far. He has aggregated only 20 runs in two innings. The southphaw will be eyeing a big score in the third ODI so that he remains in the scheme of things by the time West Indies approach their next series in the ODI format. (Image Source: Reuters)

Sanju Samson is another player who will be eager to cement his spot as a middle-order batsman for the Asia Cup and World Cup squad. He scored only nine runs of 19 deliveries in the previous and time is running out for him to make an impact before Shreyas Iyer or KL Rahul make a comeback from their respective injury layoffs. (Image Source: Reuters)

