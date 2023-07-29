IND vs WI 2nd ODI: 5 players to watch out for in the second game

SUMMARY India will clash against West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Barbados in the second One Day International (ODI) with an aim to seal the series on Saturday.

Hardik Pandya - The all-rounder can make an impact both with bowling and with the bat. His hard-hitting batting style can make an impact to get those quick runs on the board.

Ishan Kishan is the preferred wicket-keeper batsman of Team India has scored one half-century in the Test series and another 52 off 46 deliveries in the first ODI match. Kishan adds the X-factor of being a left-hander to the ODI XI and can play as a floater as was evident by his promotion as an opener in the last game.

Kuldeep Yadav's comeback to the playing XI in the first ODI match really gave a glimpse of why he was a celebrated spinner in the first place. After 4/6, it will be interesting to see how he dominates the second game with his bowling.

Mukesh Kumar's debut in the Test series and then being part of the ODI squad has been a good addition for the Indian side. After getting positive feedback from India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, the Bengal pacer will be edging to produce another impressive outing on Saturday.

