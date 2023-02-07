IND vs AUS Test series: David Warner, Nathan Lyon and 5 Australian players to watch in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

SUMMARY Team Australia have arrived in India for the Border-Gavaskar trophy. Over the course of four Tests, to be played in Nagpur, Delhi, Dharamsala, and Ahmedabad, the Australians will have only one thing in their mind i.e. to take the coveted trophy back from India. Check out five Australian players who would be on a mission against India in the Test series.

David Warner | Australia's hopes of regaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy will begin from their top order where experienced batsman David Warner will be opening the innings. Warner recently roared back to form with a smashing double-hundred against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The team will hope that the hard-hitting batsman will be able to channel all his experience of playing in Indian conditions over the course of the four matches. If Warner is in the mood he can take the game away from the opposition in a flash. Although Warner's Test record in India has been average, but Indians can take Warner lightly at their own peril. (Image: Reuters)

Steve Smith | One of Australia's greatest-ever Test batsman, Steve Smith, has prioritized winning the Border-Gavaskar trophy over the Ashes. After Warner, Smith, will be a critical batsman in the Aussie batting order. When in form, Smith is known to produce "Bradmansque "knocks. Smith's ability to handle spin will be crucial as there are rumours floating around that India could play as many as four spinners in its playing XI. Warner and Smith will form the spine of Australia's batting order. (Image: Reuters)

Cameron Green | Cameron Green is the rising star of Australian cricket. At just 23, Green has quickly become an all-format cricketer in an age when cricketers are choosing formats depending on their specializations. The all-rounder has already bagged a million-dollar worth of contract in the Indian Premier League with the Mumbai Indians. Green can be a tough cookie to crack as he hit a fighting half-century against South Africa in his last Test outing despite carrying an injury. In the same match, he picked his first five-for. Although there are doubts over Green's involvement in the first Test, but once he is fit, he is surely going to be a vital cog in the team's plans. (Image: Reuters)

Pat Cummins | Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins after clinching the Ashes is on a mission to take the coveted Border-Gavaskar trophy back from the grasp of the Indians. In the absence of his fast bowling mates Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood at least from the first Test, Cummins will have the added responsibility of also being the head of an inexperienced pace attack. On pitches that are very unlikely to assist fast bowlers, Cummins will have to bring in his years of experience to pick wickets. (Image: Reuters)

Nathan Lyon | If Indians are pinning their hopes on R Ashwin to spin a web around Australian batsmen, then Australia's weapon on spin-friendly pitches will be Nathan Lyon. "G.O.A.T", as Lyon is fondly referred to by the Aussies, is Australia's leading wicket-taking off-spinner. Australia know that a lion-hearted effort from their spinner will put them in a commanding position in the series. The "Ashwin v Lyon" battle of the spinners will be one of the most intriguing duals to keep an eye on in the series. (Image: Reuters)