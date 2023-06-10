IND VS AUS WTC Final: Top moments from Day 3 that you might have missed

SUMMARY Australia reached 123 for four at stumps in their second innings to extend the overall lead to 296 runs against India on the third day of the World Test Championship final on Friday.

Australia reached 123 for four at stumps in their second innings to extend the overall lead to 296 runs against India on the third day of the World Test Championship final on Friday. At stumps, Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green were batting on 41 and 7 respectively. Resuming on overnight 151 for five, India lost KS Bharat early but Ajinkya Rahane (89) and Shardul Thakur (51) added 109 runs for the seventh wicket to help their team avoid follow-on at The Oval. However, India lost the remaining wickets quickly after the lunch break to end at 296 in 69.4 overs. (Source: ICC)

Australia's No.3 batter Marnus Labuschagne was caught on camera taking a quick power nap as teammates David Warner and Usman Khawaja looked to build on Australia's lead on Day 3. But Mohammed Siraj's wicket broke his nap as the pacer dismissed Warner. Though after the day's play, Labuschagne told SEN Cricet that he was just resting his eyes between balls and was just relaxing. (Source: ICC)

Mohammed Shami hugged the umpire in the middle of the game, of course unknowingly, while he was getting ready to bowl next. Shami and the umpire then broke into a hearty laugh and shared a light moment. (Source: ICC)

Watching a test match in England is a vibe as some of the real Test fanatics from the crowd are totally invested in the game. One such fan was caught on camera, maintaining their own scorecard and crossing out each run manually as the scoreboard got updated. (Source: ICC)

Former Australian great and legendary fast bowler Jeff Thomson was seen discussing a delivery during the game on Day 3 at the Oval. (Source: ICC)