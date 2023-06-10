IND VS AUS WTC Final: Top moments from Day 3 that you might have missed

SUMMARY Australia reached 123 for four at stumps in their second innings to extend the overall lead to 296 runs against India on the third day of the World Test Championship final on Friday.

Australia reached 123 for four at stumps in their second innings to extend the overall lead to 296 runs against India on the third day of the World Test Championship final on Friday. At stumps, Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green were batting on 41 and 7 respectively. Resuming on overnight 151 for five, India lost KS Bharat early but Ajinkya Rahane (89) and Shardul Thakur (51) added 109 runs for the seventh wicket to help their team avoid follow-on at The Oval. However, India lost the remaining wickets quickly after the lunch break to end at 296 in 69.4 overs. (Source: ICC)

Australia's No.3 batter Marnus Labuschagne was caught on camera taking a quick power nap as teammates David Warner and Usman Khawaja looked to build on Australia's lead on Day 3. But Mohammed Siraj's wicket broke his nap as the pacer dismissed Warner. Though after the day's play, Labuschagne told SEN Cricet that he was just resting his eyes between balls and was just relaxing. (Source: ICC)