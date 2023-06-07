IND vs AUS ICC WTC Final Day 1 in pictures: Top moments from India Australia clash

SUMMARY Catch the top moments from Day 1 of the India vs Australia ICC World Test Championship Final being played at Kennington Oval, London

1 / 5

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in the World Test Championship Final at The Oval, here on Wednesday. The Rahul Dravid-coached side went in with a four-pronged pace attack and preferred Ravindra Jadeja over seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

2 / 5

Team India and Australia wore black armbands and observed a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the Odisha train tragedy.

3 / 5

Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur were the wicket-takers for India and dismissed the opening pair Usman Khawaja for a duck and David Warner for 43.

4 / 5

The beaten 2021 finalists have brought back veteran Ajinkya Rahane to bolster their batting lineup against Australia who are playing their first WTC final. Australia captain Pat Cummins said he too would have preferred to bowl first on a wicket that promised considerable bounce.

5 / 5

A good start for India in the second session as Mohammed Shami removed Marnus Labuschagne bowling a ripper that uprooted the off-stump during the post-Lunch session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship Final at The Oval.