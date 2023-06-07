IND vs AUS ICC WTC Final Day 1 in pictures: Top moments from India Australia clash

SUMMARY
Catch the top moments from Day 1 of the India vs Australia ICC World Test Championship Final being played at Kennington Oval, London
India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against Australia in the World Test Championship Final at The Oval, here on Wednesday. The Rahul Dravid-coached side went in with a four-pronged pace attack and preferred Ravindra Jadeja over seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.
Team India and Australia wore black armbands and observed a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the Odisha train tragedy.