In pictures: Ravindra Jadeja and Devon Conway lead Chennai to easy IPL win over Hyderabad

In pictures: Ravindra Jadeja and Devon Conway lead Chennai to easy IPL win over Hyderabad

In pictures: Ravindra Jadeja and Devon Conway lead Chennai to easy IPL win over Hyderabad
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 22, 2023 10:37:41 AM IST (Published)

Ravindra Jadeja undermined Sunrisers Hyderabad with 322 and Devon Conway finished them off with an unbeaten 77 in the Chennai Super Kings' win in the Indian Premier League.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) faced the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Chepauk. Chennai climbed to third on the points table, and Hyderabad was ninth. (Source: IPL)

Ravindra Jadeja undermined Sunrisers Hyderabad with 3-22 and Devon Conway finished them off with an unbeaten 77 in the Chennai Super Kings' win in the Indian Premier League. (Source: IPL)

Hyderabad could post only a sub-par 134-7, and Chennai eased to 138-3 to win by seven wickets with eight balls to spare. (Source: IPL)

Put in to bat, Hyderabad lost Harry Brook for 18 off 13 balls. (Source: IPL)

He was the only top-order batsman to fall to pace before spin took over. Abhishek Sharma took advantage of the powerplay overs to score 34 off 26 balls, including three fours and a six. (Source: IPL)

Jadeja dismissed him in the 10th over to begin Hyderabad’s slide. (Source: IPL)

Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni came to the fore with sharp glove work behind the wickets. He caught Aiden Markram and stumped Mayank Agarwal before running out Washington Sundar later despite an injured knee. (Source: IPL)

Offspinner Maheesh Theekshana combined well with Jadeja, as they reduced Hyderabad to 116-6. In reply, Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad made sure Chennai didn't have any issues against the low target. Their opening stand was worth 87 runs off 66 balls. (Source: IPL)

Gaikwad scored 35 off 30 when he was run out at the non-striker’s end through a deflection. (Source: IPL)

Conway led with 77 not out off 57 balls, striking 12 boundaries and a six. He reached 50 off 33 balls for his third consecutive half-century after 83 against Bangalore and 50 against Rajasthan. (Source: IPL)

X