In pictures: Rahul Tewatia manages to pull off a thriller win with a boundary; Titans win by 6 wickets

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 14, 2023 1:09:24 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Defending champions Gujarat Titans beat Punjab Kings by six wickets to return to winning ways in the Indian Premier League on Thursday. Rahul Tewatia takes the Titans over the finish line with a boundary in the last-over thriller.

Opting to bowl first, Gujarat Titans restricted Punjab Kings to 153 for eight. Matthew Short top-scored for Punjab Kings with a 24-ball 36. Short top-scored (36) but it was Masood Shahrukh Khan's nine-ball 22 that helped PBKS cross 150. (Source: IPL)

Medium pacer Mohit Sharma marked his return to the IPL with excellent figures of 2/18 as holders Gujarat Titans restricted Punjab Kings to 153. Playing in his first game in the league since 2020, Mohit was exceptional in the penultimate over, giving away as little as six runs. For Gujarat Titans, debutant Mohit Sharma (2/18), Rashid Khan (1/26), Alzarri Joseph (1/32), Mohammed Shami (1/44), and Josh Little (1/31) picked up the wickets. (Source: IPL)

Wriddhiman Saha started the innings for the Titans with pitch-perfect shots, giving a hard time to Arshdeep. While Kagiso Rabada did claim Saha's wicket - he also completed his 100th wicket in the IPL.  (Source: IPL)

Gujarat Titans rode on Shubman Gill's 49-ball 67 to cross the target with a ball to spare. Besides Gill, Wriddhiman Saha made a 19-ball 30 for Gujarat. (Source: IPL)

It's never too late for a last-over twist and Sam Curran proved so. Punjab handed over the last over to Sam and he cleaned up Gill with 4 balls and 6 runs to spare. Gill looked determined to finish the business for Titans until the ball just rolled back to Pubjab's court. (Source: IPL)

Rahul Tewatia came in after Gill's dismissal and then it was a clash of two-star finishers. Sam Curran vs Rahul Tewatia. But even Sam's excellent Yorkers in the final over couldn't hold back Tewatia from hitting that winning boundary and taking it home. (Source: IPL) 

