In Pics: Who were the top 5 run scorers in Ashes 2023?

SUMMARY England defeated Australia by 49 runs to level the series at The Oval on Monday as Stuart Broad scalped the last wicket to bring a fairytale ending to his illustrious international career.

Usman Khawaja had a coming-of-age tour to English this time around. He scored 496 runs in five games courtesy of a century and three half-centuries at an average of 49.60. Khawaja held on to the approach of a traditional Test match opener and was unfazed with regards to switching his batting style whilst facing the high-octane Bazball from England. (Image Source: Reuters)

Khawaja's opening counterpart Zak Crawley is placed second with 480 runs to his name, which included the incredible 188 runs that he scored in the fourth Test in Manchester. Crawley bagged a couple of half-centuries and played at a strike rate of 88.72. (Image Source: Reuters)

Joe Root slammed 412 runs in a series that he starred in with the ball as much as he did with the bat. He averaged 51.50 at an impressive strike rate of 74.77 to further extend this purple patch in the longest format of the game. (Image Source: Reuters)

Ben Stokes' herculean 155 at Lord's couldnt secure England a victory in the second Test but pretty much sparked the inspiration for their turnaround later on in the series. He chipped in with a couple of more half-centuries and led England emphatically especially in the last three games. (Image Source: Reuters)

