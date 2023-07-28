In Pics: Who are the three senior players who will play for the Indian football team in the Asian Games 2023?

SUMMARY The Union Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs has permitted the Indian men’s and women’s football teams to participate in the Asian Games 2023 which will be held in Hangzhou in China.

Sunil Chhetri is the captain of the senior men’s team, having scored 92 goals in 142 appearances for the Blue Tigers. He will lead the forward line for Team India in the Asian Game. At 38, Chhetri continues to be sharp, consistent, and proficient in front of the goal. He is known for rising up to the occasion in big moments and will again be expected to do the needful in terms of not only netting important goals but also leading a team largely comprised of youngsters with little international experience. Chhetri has overcome concerns around his form lately and looked fresh and fit to lead the frontline with aplomb in both the Asian Games as well as the upcoming AFC Asian Cup in China.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is India's first-choice goalkeeper and quite like Chhetri, a man for the big stage. He has represented the senior men's team 62 times and most recently starred in the penalty shootout in the final of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship against Kuwait. Sandhu underwent a short training stint with Norwegian top-tier club Stabaek FC to be in good shape for the upcoming football season. His experience and shot-stopping skills will be of great help to Igor Stimac's men in the quadrennial competition.

It is not all about goals in major championships. As a team goes deep into the tournament, the side with the stronger defence arguably stands the better chance to win titles. Sandesh Jhingan is expected to feature at the heart of the backline for the Indian team in the Asian Games. Jhingan has put a few injury-ridden years behind him as he rounded off a fairly successful season with Bengaluru FC this year. He has secured a transfer to FC Goa and was central to India's success in both the Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship in the last two months. He will possibly be slotted with his national team partner Anwar Ali in the defensive four, bringing about a greater balance and consistency in team selection that can help India propel to great heights in the competition. Jhingan debuted for the senior team in 2015 and has since then played 55 matches for the Blue Tigers.