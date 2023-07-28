In Pics: Who are the three senior players who will play for the Indian football team in the Asian Games 2023?

SUMMARY The Union Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs has permitted the Indian men’s and women’s football teams to participate in the Asian Games 2023 which will be held in Hangzhou in China.

Sunil Chhetri is the captain of the senior men’s team, having scored 92 goals in 142 appearances for the Blue Tigers. He will lead the forward line for Team India in the Asian Game. At 38, Chhetri continues to be sharp, consistent, and proficient in front of the goal. He is known for rising up to the occasion in big moments and will again be expected to do the needful in terms of not only netting important goals but also leading a team largely comprised of youngsters with little international experience. Chhetri has overcome concerns around his form lately and looked fresh and fit to lead the frontline with aplomb in both the Asian Games as well as the upcoming AFC Asian Cup in China.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is India's first-choice goalkeeper and quite like Chhetri, a man for the big stage. He has represented the senior men's team 62 times and most recently starred in the penalty shootout in the final of the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship against Kuwait. Sandhu underwent a short training stint with Norwegian top-tier club Stabaek FC to be in good shape for the upcoming football season. His experience and shot-stopping skills will be of great help to Igor Stimac's men in the quadrennial competition.

