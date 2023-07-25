In Pics: Top 5 unknown facts about LaLiga giant killers Girona FC

SUMMARY Girona FC were one of the most attractive teams in all of Spanish football last season, as Míchel’s side embraced a very attacking style. They’ll once again be one of the teams to watch in 2023/24 and here are five fun facts you might not know about the Catalan club, from how the club was born to the story behind their colours to one of their most important figures.

1 / 5

Football has been played in the city of Girona since the beginning of the 20th century, but one of the city’s early clubs, Unió Esportiva Girona, disappeared due to high debts. In 1930, to fill the void, some football enthusiasts and businessmen from the city joined forces to create the current Girona FC, which soon became the local reference point for football fans thanks to a promotion in the first years of existence.

2 / 5

Girona FC fans, as well as the club in official communications, refer to themselves as Tozudos, meaning The Stubborn Ones in English. This nickname is related to the many times the Catalan team unsuccessfully attempted to win promotion to the top flight through the playoffs, and their determination to keep trying. In the 1935/36 season, they had their first chance to go up in a playoff, but couldn’t take that opportunity. In the past decade, they have participated in another five playoffs, only achieving promotion in this way once, in 2021/22.

3 / 5

If there is one name that stands out in Girona FC’s history, it is that of Cristhian Stuani. The Uruguayan arrived at the club in the 2017/18 season, the institution’s first in the top flight of Spanish football, after spells at Albacete Balompié, Levante UD, Racing Santander and RCD Espanyol. Ever since, he has been scoring goals for the club and has become their all-time top scorer, with 116 goals in 212 games. On two occasions he has been top scorer of Spain’s second division, as he decided to stay despite the team’s relegation in 2019, ultimately proving key as Girona FC won their latest promotion in the 2021/22 campaign.

4 / 5

The birth of Girona FC was followed by a decision by the city council that set the club on a particular course. That’s because the city council authorised the club to use the city’s coat of arms on its badge and kit. The city’s coat of arms contains a silver and bright red colour, which led to the club’s shirts replicating these colours from the very beginning. Over all its years of history, Girona FC has become defined by these characteristic colours.

5 / 5