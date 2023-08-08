In Pics: Top 5 things we learned in the LaLiga this week

SUMMARY July became August this past week, meaning the start of the new season is so close. As the countdown to the new campaign continues, there were many headlines and news of signings, with the most interesting discussed below.

The LALIGA Summer Tour took place this past week in Mexico and the USA, with Atlético de Madrid, Real Sociedad, Real Betis and Sevilla FC facing off amongst each other at the Estadio BBVA, Estadio Akron and Oracle Park. It meant fans in Mexico and the USA were able to watch some of the best players of LALIGA EA SPORTS up close. (Image Source: LaLiga Content Hub)

RCD Mallorca have similarly boosted their attack, thanks to the acquisition of Cyle Larin. After participating in the 2022 World Cup, the Canadian spent the second half of last season with Real Valladolid and caught the eye despite the team’s relegation, as he netted eight goals and provided three assists across the second half of the season. Now, he’ll continue playing at LALIGA EA SPORTS level, doing so in the red of RCD Mallorca. (Image Source: LaLiga Content Hub)

Real Sociedad have a new striker, as Portugal international André Silva has signed with the Basque club on loan from RB Leipzig. He has experience of playing in Spain’s top division, having scored nine goals in 27 appearances for Sevilla FC in 2018/19. (Image Source: LaLiga Content Hub)

A legend of Spanish football announced his retirement this past week, as Roberto Soldado is hanging up his boots at the age of 38. No player has scored for more different LALIGA EA SPORTS clubs than Soldado, who did so with seven. He netted 129 goals in total in Spain’s top flight, for Real Madrid, CA Osasuna, Getafe CF, Valencia CF, Villarreal CF, Granada CF and Levante UD. (Image Source: LaLiga Content Hub)

