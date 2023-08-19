In Pics: Top 5 possible surprise picks for Team India in the Asia Cup 2023 squad

1 / 5

Several experts including former head coach Ravi Shastri and ex-chief selector MSK Prasad have backed Mumbai Indians (MI) star Tilak Varma to feature for Team India in the ODI World Cup. Varma impressed with 171 runs in the five-match T20I series against West Indies recently. He has not debuted in ODIs yet but his impeccable game-awareness, temperament and ability to tackle challenges in the middle-overs makes him a solid pick for the No. 5 spot in the side. (Image Source: Reuters)

A recent report by the Press Trust of India (PTI) recently claimed that Jaydev Unadkat and Shardul Thakur are battling for the fourth pacer's spot in the ODI World Cup. Thakur has tremendous experience in the 50-overs format but Unadkat brings in the left-arm pace angle that is missing from the Indian bowling unit. However, the Saurashtra pacer's lack of pace and ability to make an impact along with inferior batting skills as compared to Thakur could see the latter beating him to the final squad. (Image Source: Reuters)

Ruturaj Gaikwad is named the skipper of Team India for the Asian Games 2023, whose dates clash with the Men In Blue's opening fixture against Australia in Chennai on October 8. However, given the spate of injuries presently in the Indian side, there could emerge a situation where the team will require backups across the batting order. Gaikwad has been around the squad for long enough to be considered to be an outside pick for the mega tournament, if push comes to shove. (Image Source: Reuters)

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna has recorded impressive numbers in the ODI format, scalping 25 wickets in 14 matches. He was a critical part of India's plans for the ODI World Cup before a lengthy injury layoff ruled him out of contention. However, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowler has come back into the side for the Ireland tour and it will be interesting to see whether the team opts to test him out in the Asia Cup to gauge whether the bowler is fit to be included in the final squad for the World Cup as well. (Image Source: Reuters)

