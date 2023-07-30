In Pics: Top 5 players to move to the Saudi Pro League this summer

SUMMARY Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes that the Saudi Pro League has changed football and that it is here to stay. Here is a look at the top five global football stars who switched to the middle-eastern competition this summer.

Former Real Madrid striker and Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema left Santiago Bernabeau to join Al-Ittihad this summer. The Frenchman will be earning a reported salary of $107 million annually and was one of the earliest stars to switch to Saudi this summer. (Image Source: Reuters)

Former Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson joined his once captain Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq in Saudi. Reds manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that he was suprised by Henderson's decision to move to the middle-east. (Image Source: Reuters)

Five-time Premier League winner Riyad Mahrez joined Al-Ahli after a treble-winning campaign at Manchester City. His former coach Pep Guardiola believes that many top players could be securing a trasnfer to the Saudi league in the near future. (Image Source: Reuters)

Defensive midfielder N'Golo Kante moved to Al-Ittihad to join hands with his former national side teammate Benzema. Kante is a two-time Premier League winner and also won the Champions League title in the 2020/21 season with the Blues. (Image Source: Twitter)

