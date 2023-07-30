In Pics: Top 5 most expensive transfers in Manchester United history

SUMMARY Manchester United has reached an agreement with Serie A outfit Atalanta to sign Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund for a fee of £70 million including add-ons. On that note, let us take a look at the five most expensive transfers in the history of the club.

1: Paul Pogba - £89m (Rs 940 crore approx): Manchester United paid a whopping £89m to bring back Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016. The midfielder didn't really have a successful stint at Old Trafford as he spent a large period of time on the sidelines due to injury setbacks. He was integral to the team winning the UEFA Europa League and the EFL Cup in 2016/17 though. (Image Source: Reuters)

2: Antony - £82m (Rs 866 crore approx): Manchester United finally found a solution to thier long-drawn woes at the right flank by signing Antony from AFC Ajax for £82m last year. The 23-year-old started his season strongly but his form receded as the campaign progressed. Antony scored eight goals in 44 appearances in all competitons in 2022/23. He will be looking forward to putting in more consistent performances in his second season with the Red Devils. (Image Source: Reuters)

3: Harry Maguire - £80m (Rs 845 crore approx): Central defender Harry Maguire was signed amidst massive fanfare from Leicester City for the aforementioned sum in 2019. He kicked off his stint positively but has been unable to live up to the expectations in the last couple of seasons. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez have emerged as the preferred players at the heart of the backline above him. Maguire was stripped off captaincy earlier this month by the manager. (Image Source: Reuters)

4: Romelu Lukaku - £75m (approx Rs 792 crore): Romelu Lukaku moved to United in 2017 for £75m and spent two fairly fruitful seasons with the team. He notched 28 goals in 66 matches for the side in the Premier League. However, he switched to Inter Milan in 2019 as Ole Gunnar Solksjaer didn't consider him to be a part of his playing plans after taking over the managerial responsibilities from Jose Mourinho. (Image Source: Reuters)

5: Jadon Sancho - £73m (Rs 771 crore): Jadon Sancho headed to United in 2021 to strengthen the attack after he made heads turn with an incredible stint at Borussia Dortmund. However, quite like the other big-ticket acquisitions, Sancho has failed to deliver as per the demands so far. He has nine goals and six appearances to his name in 55 Premier League appearances and the upcoming campaign could be a make or break one for him in the United shirt. (Image Source: Reuters)