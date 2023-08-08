In Pics: Top 5 managers in the LaLiga 2023/24

SUMMARY The new LALIGA EA SPORTS season is less than a week away and pre-season preparations have already finished. Leading the summer training sessions are the 20 coaches of the competition, five of whom know how it feels to lift the trophy as a champion of Spain. Athletic Club’s Ernesto Valverde, Atlético de Madrid’s Diego Simeone, FC Barcelona’s Xavi Hernández, RC Celta’s Rafael Benítez and Real Madrid’s Carlo Ancelotti have all won at least one LALIGA EA SPORTS title as a coach, and bring that experience to their respective clubs. There are many other managers who have won titles during their coaching careers, from Real Betis’ Manuel Pellegrini to Real Sociedad’s Imanol Alguacil to Sevilla FC’s José Luis Mendilibar, so it’s clear that this year’s competition will feature several tactical geniuses.

2022/23 was Xavi Hernández’s first full season as coach of FC Barcelona, the club he previously captained as a star midfielder. It was a very successful season, as the Catalan club won the Spanish Super Cup, defeating rivals Real Madrid in the final, before sealing the 2022/23 league title with weeks to spare. At 43, Xavi is still young and just beginning his managerial career. (Image Source: LaLiga Content Hub)

Diego Simeone has already achieved so much at Atlético de Madrid and has led Los Colchoneros to LALIGA EA SPORTS titles in 2013/14 and 2020/21. Since taking over in 2011, the Argentine has already broken many records. For example, last season he reached and surpassed Luis Aragonés’ record of 612 for the most matches managing the team. Still full of energy at 53 years of age, Simeone remains as hungry as ever. (Image Source: LaLiga Content Hub)

Carlo Ancelotti is one of the greatest managers in history, as the 64-year-old Italian is the only coach to win the league title in each of Europe’s top five leagues and the only one to boast four Champions League medals. Currently in his second stint with Real Madrid, he has won multiple trophies in each of his previous four campaigns at the Bernabéu. (Image Source: LaLiga Content Hub)

Former Valencia CF and Real Madrid coach Rafael Benítez is back in LALIGA EA SPORTS, having been hired by RC Celta this summer. The Spaniard has won trophies in England, Italy and Spain, including two Spanish league titles in 2001/02 and 2003/04 with Valencia CF. At the age of 63, Benítez has seen it all and will bring his vast experience to the Galician club. (Image Source: LaLiga Content Hub)

Aged 69, Manuel Pellegrini is the oldest of the 2023/24 LALIGA EA SPORTS coaches. The Chilean has inked his name in the Real Betis history books by winning the 2021/22 Copa del Rey and by achieving three consecutive European qualifications for the first time in club history. Previously, he won a Premier League title with Manchester City and led Villarreal CF and Málaga CF deep into continental competition, as well as collecting 96 points when in charge of Real Madrid in 2009/10, even though that was only enough to finish runners-up. (Image Source: LaLiga Content Hub)